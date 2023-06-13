Minister for OP&HRD collaborates with IndustriALL Global Union to address mine accidents in Pakistan

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi (centre left) during a meeting with the IndustriALL Global Union in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 13, 2023. — Provided

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sajid Hussain Turi held a crucial meeting with representatives from the IndustriALL Global Union led by Kamal, Assistant Secretary General, on the sidelines of the 111th Session of the International Labour Conference.

The meeting aimed to discuss the critical issue of mine accidents in Pakistan in conformity with ILO conventions. He recommended that the government consider ratifying the ILO Convention C-176, a fundamental convention on safety and health in mines.

Mines accidents have unfortunately been a persistent challenge in Pakistan, resulting in the loss of precious lives, causing injuries, and at the same time, inflicting significant damage to the mining industry.

Recognising the urgent need to address this issue, the Minister engaged in fruitful discussions with the IndustriALL Global Union, a prominent global federation representing workers from various sectors, including mining.

During the meeting, both parties acknowledged the gravity of mine accidents and the importance of prioritising the safety and well-being of workers.

The minister expressed Pakistan's commitment to enhancing the mining sector's safety standards and improving the miners' working conditions.

The ratification of C-176 emerged as a key topic of discussion during the meeting.

C-176 is a critical convention adopted by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) that sets forth comprehensive guidelines and measures to ensure the safety and health of miners worldwide.

By ratifying this convention, Pakistan would demonstrate its commitment to upholding international labor standards and safeguarding the lives and well-being of its miners.

The minister and the IndustriALL Global Union agreed to collaborate closely in the coming months to facilitate the ratification process of C-176 in Pakistan.

This collaborative effort will involve consultations with relevant stakeholders, including government agencies, mining industry representatives, workers' organisations, and civil society, to garner broad support for the ratification.

Furthermore, the minister expressed appreciation for the IndustriALL Global Union's valuable expertise and technical assistance in developing and implementing effective safety measures in the mining sector.

Both parties acknowledged the need for capacity building, training programs, and the exchange of best practices to enhance safety standards and reduce mine accidents in Pakistan.

The minister assured the IndustriALL Global Union of the government's unwavering commitment to prioritise the safety and well-being of miners.

The collaborative efforts between the ministry and the union are expected to pave the way for significant improvements in mining safety practices and bring about a positive transformation in the sector.

As the Ministry for OP&HRD and the IndustriALL Global Union embark on this joint endeavor, they call upon all relevant stakeholders, including the mining industry, workers' organisations, and civil society, to actively participate in shaping a safer and more secure future for the mining sector in Pakistan.