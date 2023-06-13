 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Minister for OP&HRD collaborates with IndustriALL Global Union to address mine accidents in Pakistan

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi (centre left) during a meeting with the IndustriALL Global Union in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 13, 2023. — Provided
Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi (centre left) during a meeting with the IndustriALL Global Union in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 13, 2023. — Provided

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sajid Hussain Turi held a crucial meeting with representatives from the IndustriALL Global Union led by Kamal, Assistant Secretary General, on the sidelines of the 111th Session of the International Labour Conference.

The meeting aimed to discuss the critical issue of mine accidents in Pakistan in conformity with ILO conventions. He recommended that the government consider ratifying the ILO Convention C-176, a fundamental convention on safety and health in mines.

Mines accidents have unfortunately been a persistent challenge in Pakistan, resulting in the loss of precious lives, causing injuries, and at the same time, inflicting significant damage to the mining industry.

Recognising the urgent need to address this issue, the Minister engaged in fruitful discussions with the IndustriALL Global Union, a prominent global federation representing workers from various sectors, including mining.

During the meeting, both parties acknowledged the gravity of mine accidents and the importance of prioritising the safety and well-being of workers.

The minister expressed Pakistan's commitment to enhancing the mining sector's safety standards and improving the miners' working conditions.

The ratification of C-176 emerged as a key topic of discussion during the meeting.

C-176 is a critical convention adopted by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) that sets forth comprehensive guidelines and measures to ensure the safety and health of miners worldwide.

By ratifying this convention, Pakistan would demonstrate its commitment to upholding international labor standards and safeguarding the lives and well-being of its miners.

The minister and the IndustriALL Global Union agreed to collaborate closely in the coming months to facilitate the ratification process of C-176 in Pakistan.

This collaborative effort will involve consultations with relevant stakeholders, including government agencies, mining industry representatives, workers' organisations, and civil society, to garner broad support for the ratification.

Furthermore, the minister expressed appreciation for the IndustriALL Global Union's valuable expertise and technical assistance in developing and implementing effective safety measures in the mining sector.

Both parties acknowledged the need for capacity building, training programs, and the exchange of best practices to enhance safety standards and reduce mine accidents in Pakistan.

The minister assured the IndustriALL Global Union of the government's unwavering commitment to prioritise the safety and well-being of miners.

The collaborative efforts between the ministry and the union are expected to pave the way for significant improvements in mining safety practices and bring about a positive transformation in the sector.

As the Ministry for OP&HRD and the IndustriALL Global Union embark on this joint endeavor, they call upon all relevant stakeholders, including the mining industry, workers' organisations, and civil society, to actively participate in shaping a safer and more secure future for the mining sector in Pakistan.

More From Pakistan:

May 9 violence: Senior journalist, vloggers booked in sedition case

May 9 violence: Senior journalist, vloggers booked in sedition case
President not bound to act on PM’s advice for fixing election date, rules Supreme Court

President not bound to act on PM’s advice for fixing election date, rules Supreme Court
One terrorist killed, two injured in North Waziristan shootout

One terrorist killed, two injured in North Waziristan shootout
PM Shehbaz commends Sindh govt's efforts as it braces for cyclone Biparjoy

PM Shehbaz commends Sindh govt's efforts as it braces for cyclone Biparjoy
Cyclone Biparjoy: Will Karachi witness cloudburst amid storm?

Cyclone Biparjoy: Will Karachi witness cloudburst amid storm?
Karachi likely to receive up to 100mm rainfall as cyclone Biparjoy inches closer

Karachi likely to receive up to 100mm rainfall as cyclone Biparjoy inches closer
NA adopts resolution seeking speedy trial of May 9 rioters under military law

NA adopts resolution seeking speedy trial of May 9 rioters under military law
JI’s Hafiz Naeem chances of becoming Karachi mayor in a fix

JI’s Hafiz Naeem chances of becoming Karachi mayor in a fix
Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Pakistan, India on high alert

Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Pakistan, India on high alert
Jahangir Tareen names Aleem Khan president of Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party

Jahangir Tareen names Aleem Khan president of Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party
TikToker Sundal Khattak held in Hareem Shah video leak case

TikToker Sundal Khattak held in Hareem Shah video leak case
Alert! Karachi DHA residents advised to prepare for cyclone Biparjoy

Alert! Karachi DHA residents advised to prepare for cyclone Biparjoy
Cyclone Biparjoy: All you need to know about cyclones

Cyclone Biparjoy: All you need to know about cyclones
Karachi weather to remain humid, extremely hot today

Karachi weather to remain humid, extremely hot today
Cyclone Biparjoy: Sindh to begin evacuation along coastline today

Cyclone Biparjoy: Sindh to begin evacuation along coastline today
'Terrible condition': Dr Fowzia 'could not recognise' Dr Aafia during prison meet

'Terrible condition': Dr Fowzia 'could not recognise' Dr Aafia during prison meet

Elections should be held on time, says Javed Latif

Elections should be held on time, says Javed Latif
Judicial panel to deliberate over SC nominations

Judicial panel to deliberate over SC nominations
Jahangir Tareen 'likely to meet' PML-N leaders during UK trip

Jahangir Tareen 'likely to meet' PML-N leaders during UK trip
Authorities on high alert as Cyclone Biparjoy likely to hit Sindh’s coastline

Authorities on high alert as Cyclone Biparjoy likely to hit Sindh’s coastline
Indian plane enters Pakistani airspace amid bad weather

Indian plane enters Pakistani airspace amid bad weather