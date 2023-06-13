 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Pedro Pascal gushes over ‘thoughtful’ costar Bella Ramsey who ‘inspired’ him

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Pedro Pascal gushes over ‘thoughtful’ costar Bella Ramsey who ‘inspired’ him
Pedro Pascal gushes over ‘thoughtful’ costar Bella Ramsey who ‘inspired’ him

Pedro Pascal has nothing but love and respect for his teen The Last of Us costar, Bella Ramsey.

In a recent episode of Variety’s Actors on Actors with Steven Yeun, Pascal gushed over Ramsey, his young co-star from the acclaimed HBO series.

Pascal described his nerves going into the show, saying ‘how scary’ it was going to be being ’12 months away from home’ and that too with a ‘teenager.’

At which Yeun was quick to add how ‘incredible’ Ramsey was in the show.

“I could tell they were cool. I knew that,” Pascal said of the 19-year-old. “I couldn’t have asked for a more anchoring, generous, thoughtful teenager.”

He continued, “And I don’t mean to say that in a patronising way. They were 17. They had their 18th birthday while we were shooting, and that could have sucked. I relied on Bella for so much of the experience. We were both scared and shy about that, but Bella just inspired me to be mature about it.”

Pascal went on to compliment Ramsey, adding, “I really don’t think I’ve met anybody like Bella. They brought the best out of me as a person.”

The Last of Us is an adaptation of the 2013 Naughty Dog video game of the same name. The show revolves in a post-apocalyptic U.S. which is plagued by a fungal infection that causes people to transform into zombie-like creatures.

Joel (Pascal) is tasked with escorting Ellie (Ramsey), who is immune, across the country in hopes that she can be the cure. Although they initially get off to a rocky start, the two characters gradually form a close father-daughter-like relationship.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and King Charles relationship is like North Korea, South Korea

Prince Harry and King Charles relationship is like North Korea, South Korea
Elliot Page was urged to 'make a move' by male director

Elliot Page was urged to 'make a move' by male director

Kanye West's brand new Sunday Service: attendees eat with hands off autopsy-style tables

Kanye West's brand new Sunday Service: attendees eat with hands off autopsy-style tables
Fans celebrate BTS 10th anniversary

Fans celebrate BTS 10th anniversary

Jennifer Lopez drops jaws as she flaunts her toned legs in red dress

Jennifer Lopez drops jaws as she flaunts her toned legs in red dress
Fans vote Sam Smith, Madonna's 'Vulgar' as top new music release of the week

Fans vote Sam Smith, Madonna's 'Vulgar' as top new music release of the week
'Arthur' creator Marc Brown to launch new preschool series 'Hop'

'Arthur' creator Marc Brown to launch new preschool series 'Hop'

'Barbie' star Hari Nef's 'Bad Things' makes waves at Tribeca, achieves 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

'Barbie' star Hari Nef's 'Bad Things' makes waves at Tribeca, achieves 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
Machine Gun Kelly to release diss track against Elon Musk?

Machine Gun Kelly to release diss track against Elon Musk?
Blackpink's Jennie Kim to feature in Asian MCU superhero group?

Blackpink's Jennie Kim to feature in Asian MCU superhero group?
Ariana DeBose opens 76th Tony Awards unscripted, supports WGA strike

Ariana DeBose opens 76th Tony Awards unscripted, supports WGA strike
Bryan Cranston refutes retirement reports, prepares for career reset at 70

Bryan Cranston refutes retirement reports, prepares for career reset at 70
Lily Collins stuns in angelic look at Max Mara's Resort 2024

Lily Collins stuns in angelic look at Max Mara's Resort 2024

Megan Fox avoids naming Elon Musk as she reacts to child abuse allegations

Megan Fox avoids naming Elon Musk as she reacts to child abuse allegations

Holly Willoughby in contact with Phillip Schofield’s wife?

Holly Willoughby in contact with Phillip Schofield’s wife?
Billie Eilish embraces summer vibes in stunning new photo: SEE

Billie Eilish embraces summer vibes in stunning new photo: SEE
Is Kendall Jenner pregnant? 'The Kardashians' trailer ignites speculation

Is Kendall Jenner pregnant? 'The Kardashians' trailer ignites speculation
Uzo Aduba unveils baby bump at Tony Awards red carpet

Uzo Aduba unveils baby bump at Tony Awards red carpet
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Misa Hylton share friendly exchanges

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Misa Hylton share friendly exchanges
Selena Gomez slammed for wearing Balenciaga, deletes post

Selena Gomez slammed for wearing Balenciaga, deletes post
Jonnie Irwin 'buries head in sand' over disclosing his children about cancer

Jonnie Irwin 'buries head in sand' over disclosing his children about cancer