 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan talks about 'Dunki' and Rajkumar Hirani in 'Ask SRK' session

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Dunki also features Tapsee Pannu and Boman Irani in significant roles
'Dunki' also features Tapsee Pannu and Boman Irani in significant roles

Shah Rukh Khan will be making his first collaboration with the ace director Rajkumar Hirani in upcoming film Dunki; the actor recently spoke about the film and the director in his latest 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter.

As usual, the Chennai Express actor hosted the Ask SRK session on Twitter, where he responded to some of the randomly asked questions by his fans.

One of the fans, during the session, asked Khan about the ‘most challenging thing about Dunki.’ He replied, saying: “To keep up with all the wonderful actors in the film and create the world Raju wanted….”

Shah Rukh Khan talks about Dunki and Rajkumar Hirani in Ask SRK session

Moreover, another fan asked the 57-year-old actor to share his experience of working with the Munna Bhai MBBS director.

SRK praised the filmmaker and wrote: “Raju is a Gentleman and an amazing, awesome director and very funny!!”

Shah Rukh Khan talks about Dunki and Rajkumar Hirani in Ask SRK session

After giving a super hit film Pathaan, all of Khan’s fans are now looking forward to the release of his next films; Jawan and Dunki.

Dunki features Taapsee Pannu opposite Shah Rukh Khan as the leading lady. On the other hand, Boman Irani also has a key role in Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial film.

According to Pinkvilla, Dunki is set to hit theatres on Christmas 2023.  

More From Showbiz:

'Fukrey 3' release delays because of Suhana Khan's 'The Archies'?

'Fukrey 3' release delays because of Suhana Khan's 'The Archies'?

Prabhu Deva embraces fatherhood at 50, welcomes baby girl with second wife

Prabhu Deva embraces fatherhood at 50, welcomes baby girl with second wife
Tamannaah Bhatia confesses romance with Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia confesses romance with Vijay Varma
Rashmika Mandanna lauds 'Never Have I Ever' viral video featuring 'Saami Saami'

Rashmika Mandanna lauds 'Never Have I Ever' viral video featuring 'Saami Saami'
Aditya Chopra to groom Ahaan Panday for his 'big Bollywood break'

Aditya Chopra to groom Ahaan Panday for his 'big Bollywood break'
Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' first official teaser releases: WATCH

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' first official teaser releases: WATCH

BTS' Suga confesses love for 'Indian films' in viral video

BTS' Suga confesses love for 'Indian films' in viral video
Arshad Warsi calls himself an 'underrated' and 'underused' actor

Arshad Warsi calls himself an 'underrated' and 'underused' actor
Nushrratt Bharuccha expresses feelings on NOT being part of 'Dream Girl 2'

Nushrratt Bharuccha expresses feelings on NOT being part of 'Dream Girl 2'
Suhana Khan's 'Archies' poster releases with 'Pathaan' twist

Suhana Khan's 'Archies' poster releases with 'Pathaan' twist
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Raat Akeli Hai' was first offered to Irrfan Khan?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Raat Akeli Hai' was first offered to Irrfan Khan?
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal': Pre-teaser out now

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal': Pre-teaser out now
Vicky Kaushal says Katrina is the mastermind behind his birthday parties

Vicky Kaushal says Katrina is the mastermind behind his birthday parties
'A classic masterpiece': Taher Shah announces Hollywood movie 'Eye to Eye'

'A classic masterpiece': Taher Shah announces Hollywood movie 'Eye to Eye'
Kriti Sanon to make debut as producer with upcoming digital film

Kriti Sanon to make debut as producer with upcoming digital film
'I was ill informed': Naseeruddin Shah apologises to 'Sindhi speaking population'

'I was ill informed': Naseeruddin Shah apologises to 'Sindhi speaking population'
Zeenat Aman pokes fun at her ‘provocative’ posts with new ‘stern judge’ look

Zeenat Aman pokes fun at her ‘provocative’ posts with new ‘stern judge’ look
Deepika Padukone shares hilarious meme about her plant obsession

Deepika Padukone shares hilarious meme about her plant obsession
Doctor-turned-model Kapotaqkhy Chanchala becomes Miss Pakistan Universal

Doctor-turned-model Kapotaqkhy Chanchala becomes Miss Pakistan Universal
Sidharth Malhotra puts wedding ring on display in new pic, fans react

Sidharth Malhotra puts wedding ring on display in new pic, fans react
Remembering Aamir Liaquat on first death anniversary

Remembering Aamir Liaquat on first death anniversary