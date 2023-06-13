 
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
'Fukrey 3' release delays because of Suhana Khan's 'The Archies'?

'Fukrey 3' was slated to release on November 24

Fukrey 3, which was set to to hit the theatres on November 24, will no longer be releasing on the same date. 

Previously, the makers decided to release the film on November 24, but the sources have now learned that they have decided to delay the release further. Reportedly, Fukrey 3 will be released somewhere in December now.

“Fukrey Returns was also a December release, and the team wishes to bring the third installment of this cult comedy also in the winter period.”

Sources claim: “Two dates were discussed aggressively in the meetings over the last few weeks – December 1 and December 8, with most of the stakeholders favouring a December 1 release. An announcement is round the corner.”

Excel Entertainment aims at releasing the film in between Tiger 3 and Dunki. On the other hand, they have planned to release Suhana Khan’s debut film, The Archies on November 24.  

“Producers have to abide by the calendar laid down by Netflix and at this point of time, The Archies is slated to release on November 24 on the digital platform. It’s going to be back-to-back releases for Excel in November and December.”

Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment has some top-notch projects in the pipeline. At present, the production house is busy in making Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, reports Pinkvilla.

