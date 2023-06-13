 
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
Bizarrap, Peso Pluma's 'Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55' soars to no.1 on Billboard

Bizarrap, Peso Pluma's 'Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55' soars to no.1 on Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart

Bizarrap and Peso Pluma's collaboration, "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55," surged to the top position on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, claiming the No. 1 spot in its first full week of tracking.

The song had debuted at No. 54 the previous week, making a remarkable climb to the summit.

This achievement marks the second time a song from Bizarrap's "Sessions" series reaches the top, following the success of "Vol. 52" featuring Quevedo, which dominated the chart for six weeks in July-September 2022.

Simultaneously, Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma's hit track "Ella Baila Sola" maintains its position at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, securing its fifth consecutive week at the top.

A noteworthy accomplishment is attributed to Peso Pluma, who becomes the first artist to hold the top spots on both charts simultaneously with different songs.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, initiated in September 2020, determine rankings based on streaming and sales data collected from over 200 territories worldwide, compiled by Luminate. The Global 200 includes global data, while the Global Excl. U.S. chart focuses on territories outside the United States.

"Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55" by Bizarrap (from Argentina) and Peso Pluma (from Mexico) achieves its No. 1 position on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart with 64.9 million streams outside the U.S. from June 2-8, marking its first full tracking week since its release on May 31.

The song made an impressive jump from its debut at No. 54, making it the biggest climb to the top in the chart's history.

Bizarrap now has two No. 1 hits on the chart, while Peso Pluma earns his first chart-topper. Both artists add a third top 10 entry to their respective discographies.

Between "Vol. 52" and "Vol. 55," Bizarrap's "Vol. 53" featuring Shakira reached No. 2 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart in January, and "Vol. 54" with Arcangel reached No. 22 in April. With the inclusion of "Vol. 36" featuring Nathy Peluso, a total of seventeen songs from Bizarrap's "Sessions" series have now secured a spot on the chart, out of his overall twenty charted titles. "Vol. 36" marked the first entry from the series in December 2020.

