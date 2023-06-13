 
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
Google Cloud features Pakistan consultancy firm

The logo of Google Cloud. — Google Cloud
LAHORE: Google Cloud has featured MM Pakistan (MMP) as a consumer case study on its website. One of the largest consultancy firms in Pakistan, MMP has chosen Google Cloud to set a new standard for innovation in project development and management consulting. The company has adopted Google Workspace and developed in-house, AI-powered solutions to energise its systems, processes and project delivery mechanisms.

Per MMP’s Director Corporate, Ali Sarfaraz: “Businesses often have to deal with increasing amounts of data, evolving work environments and the constant need to streamline processes to find more efficient ways to conduct business activities. At MMP, we are cutting-edge, always looking for ways to innovate and provide better solutions to our clients.”

MMP chose Google Cloud as its technology partner in October 2021 and began upgrading and modernising its systems and processes. Since then, MMP has improved its core functions such as Business Development, Client Engagement and Asset Management. The most ambitious of their initiatives include a project management system with the tagline “projects with no surprises”. This system connects to an effective M&E tool that provides MMP and its clients real-time insight into the projects.

“By deploying Google Workspace and developing AI-powered tools, we can work more efficiently, collaborate better, and provide better insights," said Kamran Rafique, technical account leader at MMP.

MMP’s immediate success in quickly transitioning onto the Google ecosystem and using it to create multiple tools and systems prompted Google to develop a customer case study on this Pakistani company. The consumer case study on MMP is featured on Google Cloud’s website.

