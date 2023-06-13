Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming renewed for another season

The CW is currently making decisions regarding the renewal of three scripted series that have been in limbo: Superman & Lois, All American: Homecoming, and Gotham Knights, according to sources from Deadline



The network, in pursuit of profitability, has been transitioning to a lower-license-fees model. It appears that two out of the three series, Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming, will likely return for another season.

These shows would join the previously renewed tentpoles, All American and Walker. An update at 6 PM confirmed that The CW has officially renewed Superman & Lois for a fourth season consisting of 10 episodes, as well as All American: Homecoming for a third season consisting of 13 episodes.

To facilitate these renewals, Warner Bros. Television, the producing studio, reportedly proposed a reduced license fee for the shows. While it falls short of the $1 million per episode target set by the new CW regime, it is a significant reduction that could make the series financially viable for the network while still making sense for the studio.

If Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming are indeed renewed, there will be significant budget cuts, including a reduction in the number of series-regular cast members.

Currently, Superman & Lois boasts 12 series regulars, while All American: Homecoming has nine in its sophomore season. It is expected that the main leads will remain unaffected, but supporting cast members are likely to be affected. The decision-making process has been accelerated due to cast options that are set to expire this week.