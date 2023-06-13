 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Jennifer Coolidge speaks up on curing self-doubt: ‘watch bad stuff’

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Jennifer Coolidge speaks up on curing self-doubt: ‘watch bad stuff’
Jennifer Coolidge speaks up on curing self-doubt: ‘watch bad stuff’

Jennifer Coolidge has recently shared her thoughts on “curing” self-doubt.

“Well, I'm going to get a lot of hell for saying this — I just want to put it out there — I know I am. This is going to be something that I might regret saying,” said The White Lotus star at the Vivid Sydney Festival on June 10 via PEOPLE.

Th Legally Blonde star stated, “I think one of the best things to cure self-doubt is just to go to really bad stuff.”

The actress explained, “I'm talking about plays you hear about that are terrible — go to them.”

“There's shows on television that are terrible — watch them,” she remarked.

Coolidge remembered going to a “terrible production of Oliver”.

“I was in college and I just hated myself and I was so full of self-doubt,” recalled the actress.

Coolidge disclosed she imitated the actors saying “Oliver in a high-pitched voice” and mentioned “everyone was bad in the show”.

“I felt like the seas had parted. I felt like I had a chance in this world,” she commented.

The actress added, “Not the good stuff — the good stuff is just intimidating.”

“And you're like, ‘How could I ever do that?’ she added.

Meanwhile, Coolidge lately received a Golden Globe for playing Tanya in The White Lotus.

More From Entertainment:

Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones in highly anticipated 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones in highly anticipated 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
Jeremy Renner shares a tranquil break after eventful weekend

Jeremy Renner shares a tranquil break after eventful weekend
Pat Sajak bids adieu to 'Wheel of Fortune' after 41 years

Pat Sajak bids adieu to 'Wheel of Fortune' after 41 years
Tenoch Huerta to challenge sexual assault allegations by María Elena Ríos

Tenoch Huerta to challenge sexual assault allegations by María Elena Ríos
Director Kevin Smith confirms existence of 'Batman Forever' Schumacher cut

Director Kevin Smith confirms existence of 'Batman Forever' Schumacher cut
Jon Hamm proudly declares himself a Bravo stan

Jon Hamm proudly declares himself a Bravo stan
Leigh-Ann Pinnock discusses experience in Little Mix “I was so undervalued”

Leigh-Ann Pinnock discusses experience in Little Mix “I was so undervalued”
Paul McCartney harnesses AI to release last Beatles song featuring John Lennon

Paul McCartney harnesses AI to release last Beatles song featuring John Lennon
Elliot Page collaborates with director Dominic Savage in 'Close to You'

Elliot Page collaborates with director Dominic Savage in 'Close to You'
Graham Norton speaks out about his husband Jonathan McLeod

Graham Norton speaks out about his husband Jonathan McLeod

Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming renewed for another season

Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming renewed for another season
Steven Yeun and Pedro Pascal discuss real-life road rage encounters

Steven Yeun and Pedro Pascal discuss real-life road rage encounters
Timothy Olyphant declares himself

Timothy Olyphant declares himself "too Old" for Marvel movies
Amy Schumer shares her Ozempic experience and its impact on her family

Amy Schumer shares her Ozempic experience and its impact on her family
Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult spotted filming for ‘The Order’ amid wildfire smoke

Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult spotted filming for ‘The Order’ amid wildfire smoke
Holly Willoughby talks about personal life after Phillip Schofield’s ‘This Morning’ exit

Holly Willoughby talks about personal life after Phillip Schofield’s ‘This Morning’ exit
Riley Keough moves to court over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate: Here’s why

Riley Keough moves to court over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate: Here’s why
Al Pacino steps out with ex Beverly D'Angelo amid Noor Alfallah pregnancy

Al Pacino steps out with ex Beverly D'Angelo amid Noor Alfallah pregnancy
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez new loved-up display called 'scripted, choreographed statement'

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez new loved-up display called 'scripted, choreographed statement'
Kristin Davis says not gonna ‘waste energy’ on Kim Cattrall’s drama after AJLT return

Kristin Davis says not gonna ‘waste energy’ on Kim Cattrall’s drama after AJLT return
Treat Williams: 'Everwood' star dies in road accident

Treat Williams: 'Everwood' star dies in road accident