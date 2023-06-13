 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez new loved-up display called 'scripted, choreographed statement'

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez new loved-up display called scripted, choreographed statement

Newly married couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who left fans and experts guessing about their chemistry when they were caught in a seemingly tense exchange last month, still have issues, according to a body language expert.

Affleck and Lopez locked lips in Los Angeles on Monday night as they posed in front of the cameras, while holding their arms around one another. 

The celebrity couple's loved-up display at the premiere for The Flash was a "scripted and choreographed statement", an expert has claimed.

Body language expert Judi James has suggested Ben embraced his wife and shared a smooch with her in front of the cameras through "gritted teeth".

"The way the couple catch eyes to 'ask' each other about when to kiss and the way Ben seems to keep an amount of chatter going on shows they are seeking agreement to embrace, Judi told The Mirror."

"Ben even catches Jennifer's eye once before having a small 'moment' fail but then they fall into synch to touch lips," she added.

Judi continued: "Jennifer looks smitten throughout, turning to face her husband and reach up for some adoring-looking kisses but Ben's subliminal signals suggest he's still less of a fan of posing up for the cameras.

"He keeps one hand slung casually in his pocket and his torso turned forward with his legs splayed and when he does pile in by tilting his head towards Jennifer for one pose, his smile looks forced, with a hint of what looks like gritted teeth.

Jennifer is always pitch-perfect on the red carpet and during her press photo-shoots but Ben tends to look as though they're not his favourite thing."

Meanwhile, the 53-year-old attracted massive applause from fans for her stunning appearance in a black and pink zip-up gown which she left halfway undone.

"The Mother" star's black clutch bag also attracted massive attention. She styled her long brunette hair into a sleek ponytail. She added a bit of extra glamour to her look by wearing a pair of red earrings and a matching ring.

on the other hand, Affleck looked equally dashing as he wore a smart black suit which he paired with a matching shirt.

Lopez and Affleck appeared putting on a united front on the red carpet and even gazed into each other's eyes while posing for pictures amid split rumours.

More From Entertainment:

Director Kevin Smith confirms existence of 'Batman Forever' Schumacher cut

Director Kevin Smith confirms existence of 'Batman Forever' Schumacher cut
Jon Hamm proudly declares himself a Bravo stan

Jon Hamm proudly declares himself a Bravo stan
Leigh-Ann Pinnock discusses experience in Little Mix “I was so undervalued”

Leigh-Ann Pinnock discusses experience in Little Mix “I was so undervalued”
Paul McCartney harnesses AI to release last Beatles song featuring John Lennon

Paul McCartney harnesses AI to release last Beatles song featuring John Lennon
Elliot Page collaborates with director Dominic Savage in 'Close to You'

Elliot Page collaborates with director Dominic Savage in 'Close to You'
Graham Norton speaks out about his husband Jonathan McLeod

Graham Norton speaks out about his husband Jonathan McLeod

Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming renewed for another season

Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming renewed for another season
Steven Yeun and Pedro Pascal discuss real-life road rage encounters

Steven Yeun and Pedro Pascal discuss real-life road rage encounters
Timothy Olyphant declares himself

Timothy Olyphant declares himself "too Old" for Marvel movies
Amy Schumer shares her Ozempic experience and its impact on her family

Amy Schumer shares her Ozempic experience and its impact on her family
Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult spotted filming for ‘The Order’ amid wildfire smoke

Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult spotted filming for ‘The Order’ amid wildfire smoke
Holly Willoughby talks about personal life after Phillip Schofield’s ‘This Morning’ exit

Holly Willoughby talks about personal life after Phillip Schofield’s ‘This Morning’ exit
Riley Keough moves to court over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate: Here’s why

Riley Keough moves to court over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate: Here’s why
Al Pacino steps out with ex Beverly D'Angelo amid Noor Alfallah pregnancy

Al Pacino steps out with ex Beverly D'Angelo amid Noor Alfallah pregnancy
Treat Williams: 'Everwood' star dies in road accident

Treat Williams: 'Everwood' star dies in road accident
America Ferrera, Margot Robbie dish on 'Barbie' movie sleepover

America Ferrera, Margot Robbie dish on 'Barbie' movie sleepover
Mariah Carey to host celebration at Madison Square Garden marking anniversary of hip-hop

Mariah Carey to host celebration at Madison Square Garden marking anniversary of hip-hop
Jennifer Lawrence recalls being ‘bullied’ in middle school

Jennifer Lawrence recalls being ‘bullied’ in middle school
Wes Anderson stands by Bill Murray amid allegations

Wes Anderson stands by Bill Murray amid allegations
Pink shares wise words on preparing her kids for the world ‘we live in’

Pink shares wise words on preparing her kids for the world ‘we live in’
Bizarrap, Peso Pluma's 'Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55' soars to no.1 on Billboard

Bizarrap, Peso Pluma's 'Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55' soars to no.1 on Billboard