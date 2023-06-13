 
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
Al Pacino steps out with ex Beverly D'Angelo amid Noor Alfallah pregnancy

Al Pacino and 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah recently revealed their pregnancy
Amidst the media frenzy surrounding the news of Al Pacino, 83, expecting a child with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah, he was spotted hanging out with ex Beverly D'Angelo.

A recent report by Page Six reveals that the actor was seen hanging out with his ex, Beverly D'Angelo, and their 22-year-old twins, Anton and Olivia, during a weekend outing in Los Angeles.

According to reports, the exes were seen engaged in a serious conversation during their hangout. Al was spotted wearing an all-black outfit, while Beverly opted for a black and white striped tee with black pants. Another photo showed the two of them having a conversation in the parking lot of an escape room.

Al Pacino first addressed the pregnancy reports about Noor a week ago in a video message, expressing his excitement about it.

As per earlier reports, the news of Noor's pregnancy came as a surprise to the Godfather actor, who allegedly insisted on a pre-natal DNA test.

It was also reported that Noor intentionally kept the news of her pregnancy from Al for the first 11 weeks since she was aware of his reluctance to have more children.

The report further mentioned that Al Pacino's children were not pleased with the news.

