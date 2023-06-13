Kristin Davis says not gonna ‘waste energy’ on Kim Cattrall’s drama after AJLT return

Kristin Davis has recently shared her viewpoint on Kim Cattrall drama amid her return to And Just Like That season 2.

While speaking to The Telegraph, Davis, who plays Sex and the City and AJLT’s Charlotte York, said, “You have to respect people’s wishes.”

Cattrall made headlines for her cameo in season two of AJLT despite her long-standing feud between her and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Sources spilled to Variety that Cattrall didn’t film her scene in person with her former colleagues, Davis, Parker and Cynthia Nixon.

Elaborating on more, the 58-year-old actress stated, “I'm not gonna waste energy on it. I can't change anybody.”

She added, “I do understand fans' feelings that they're upset.”

“I wish I could fix it, but I can't, it's not in my power,” concluded Davis.

On June 1, Cattrall announced her cameo on the SATC remake in an Instagram post, saying, “Happy Pride”.

The outlet reported that Cattrall’s appearance will be a phone call between Samantha and Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw.

Meanwhile, And Just Like That Season 2 is scheduled to release on June 22 on Max.