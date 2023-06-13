Riley Keough moves to court over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate: Here’s why

Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough has approached the court to approve her as the sole trustee of late mother’s estate after reaching an agreement with her grandmother Priscilla Presley.



The ET Online reported this citing new legal documents filed on Monday in Los Angeles.

The Daisy Jones & the Six star filed the petition nearly five months after Lisa Marie’s death in January at the age of 54.

According to the report, the settlement terms will see Riley serve as the sole trustee of Lisa Marie’s estate and the sub-trusts for her twin sisters, 14-year-old Harper and Finley Lockwood.

Riley and Priscilla had reportedly come to agreement following months long legal battle over the estate last month.

Their lawyers had confirmed the agreement between them.

Following the accord, Priscilla was removed as Trustee of Lisa Marie's estate on May 11, 2023.