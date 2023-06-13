 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Riley Keough moves to court over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate: Here’s why

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Riley Keough moves to court over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate: Here’s why

Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough has approached the court to approve her as the sole trustee of late mother’s estate after reaching an agreement with her grandmother Priscilla Presley.

The ET Online reported this citing new legal documents filed on Monday in Los Angeles.

The Daisy Jones & the Six star filed the petition nearly five months after Lisa Marie’s death in January at the age of 54.

According to the report, the settlement terms will see Riley serve as the sole trustee of Lisa Marie’s estate and the sub-trusts for her twin sisters, 14-year-old Harper and Finley Lockwood.

Riley and Priscilla had reportedly come to agreement following months long legal battle over the estate last month.

Their lawyers had confirmed the agreement between them.

Following the accord, Priscilla was removed as Trustee of Lisa Marie's estate on May 11, 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Director Kevin Smith confirms existence of 'Batman Forever' Schumacher cut

Director Kevin Smith confirms existence of 'Batman Forever' Schumacher cut
Jon Hamm proudly declares himself a Bravo stan

Jon Hamm proudly declares himself a Bravo stan
Leigh-Ann Pinnock discusses experience in Little Mix “I was so undervalued”

Leigh-Ann Pinnock discusses experience in Little Mix “I was so undervalued”
Paul McCartney harnesses AI to release last Beatles song featuring John Lennon

Paul McCartney harnesses AI to release last Beatles song featuring John Lennon
Elliot Page collaborates with director Dominic Savage in 'Close to You'

Elliot Page collaborates with director Dominic Savage in 'Close to You'
Graham Norton speaks out about his husband Jonathan McLeod

Graham Norton speaks out about his husband Jonathan McLeod

Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming renewed for another season

Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming renewed for another season
Steven Yeun and Pedro Pascal discuss real-life road rage encounters

Steven Yeun and Pedro Pascal discuss real-life road rage encounters
Timothy Olyphant declares himself

Timothy Olyphant declares himself "too Old" for Marvel movies
Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult spotted filming for ‘The Order’ amid wildfire smoke

Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult spotted filming for ‘The Order’ amid wildfire smoke
Amy Schumer shares her Ozempic experience and its impact on her family

Amy Schumer shares her Ozempic experience and its impact on her family
Holly Willoughby talks about personal life after Phillip Schofield’s ‘This Morning’ exit

Holly Willoughby talks about personal life after Phillip Schofield’s ‘This Morning’ exit
Al Pacino steps out with ex Beverly D'Angelo amid Noor Alfallah pregnancy

Al Pacino steps out with ex Beverly D'Angelo amid Noor Alfallah pregnancy
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez new loved-up display called 'scripted, choreographed statement'

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez new loved-up display called 'scripted, choreographed statement'
Treat Williams: 'Everwood' star dies in road accident

Treat Williams: 'Everwood' star dies in road accident
America Ferrera, Margot Robbie dish on 'Barbie' movie sleepover

America Ferrera, Margot Robbie dish on 'Barbie' movie sleepover
Mariah Carey to host celebration at Madison Square Garden marking anniversary of hip-hop

Mariah Carey to host celebration at Madison Square Garden marking anniversary of hip-hop
Jennifer Lawrence recalls being ‘bullied’ in middle school

Jennifer Lawrence recalls being ‘bullied’ in middle school
Wes Anderson stands by Bill Murray amid allegations

Wes Anderson stands by Bill Murray amid allegations
Pink shares wise words on preparing her kids for the world ‘we live in’

Pink shares wise words on preparing her kids for the world ‘we live in’
Bizarrap, Peso Pluma's 'Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55' soars to no.1 on Billboard

Bizarrap, Peso Pluma's 'Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55' soars to no.1 on Billboard