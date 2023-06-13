 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Elizabeth Gilbert addresses delaying her new book publication after Ukrainians’ reaction

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Elizabeth Gilbert addresses delaying her new book publication after Ukrainians’ reaction
Elizabeth Gilbert addresses delaying her new book publication after Ukrainians’ reaction

Elizabeth Gilbert has recently revealed why she cancelled the publication of her new book, Snow Forest.

Last week, Bloomsbury announced that Gilbert’s new novel is going to publish on February 2024.

However, the Eat, Pray, Love author took to Instagram and posted a video in which she shared her concerns over her new book’s subject considering Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine.

“Last week I announced the upcoming publication of my most recent novel, which was set in the middle of Siberia in the middle of the last century, and told the story of a group of individuals who made a decision to remove themselves from society to resist the Soviet government, and to try to defend nature against industrialisation,” said the 53-year-old.

Gilbert explained, “Over the course of the weekend, I have received an enormous, massive outpouring of reactions and responses from Ukrainian fans of hers, expressing anger, sorrow, disappointment and pain.”

Sharing her thoughts, the writer stated, “The fact that I would choose to release a book into the world right now – any book, no matter what the subject of it is – that is set in Russia.”

“I want to say that I have heard these messages, and read these messages, and I respect them. As a result, I am making a course correction, and I am removing this book from its publication schedule.”

The author mentioned, “It is not the time for this book to be published.”

“I don’t want to add any harm to a group of people who have already experienced, and who are continuing to experience, grievous and extreme harm. So that is the choice I have made.”

Gilbert added that the fans will receive refunds over pre-ordering the novel.

Meanwhile, the author’s announcement received mixed reactions among her followers as some were not happy with the decision. Others appreciated her decision.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard, Johnny Depp's fans draw battle lines on social media

Amber Heard, Johnny Depp's fans draw battle lines on social media
Keanu Reeves spills the beans on the making of John Wick 4

Keanu Reeves spills the beans on the making of John Wick 4
Kendall Jenner stuns in chic leather jacket for dinner in LA

Kendall Jenner stuns in chic leather jacket for dinner in LA
Harry Styles rocks casual Adidas co-ord ahead of Love on Tour show in London

Harry Styles rocks casual Adidas co-ord ahead of Love on Tour show in London
'Avatar' movies get new release dates

'Avatar' movies get new release dates

Bella Ramsey says they’re not ‘100 percent straight'

Bella Ramsey says they’re not ‘100 percent straight'
Elsa Pataky promotes 'Extraction 2' starring her favourite actor

Elsa Pataky promotes 'Extraction 2' starring her favourite actor

Elliot Page says he got stress-induced shingles while filming 'Inception'

Elliot Page says he got stress-induced shingles while filming 'Inception'
EXO’s Baekhyun seemingly throws shade at company SM Entertainment

EXO’s Baekhyun seemingly throws shade at company SM Entertainment
K-pop group Red Velvet’s Yeri reveals why she doesn’t want to act with her bandmates

K-pop group Red Velvet’s Yeri reveals why she doesn’t want to act with her bandmates
'Elemental' director feels pressure to deliver box office hit

'Elemental' director feels pressure to deliver box office hit

BTS’ Jin makes congratulatory post on their 10th anniversary

BTS’ Jin makes congratulatory post on their 10th anniversary
Amber Heard finally makes $1 million settlement payment to Johnny Depp

Amber Heard finally makes $1 million settlement payment to Johnny Depp
Mike Batayeh from ‘Breaking Bad’s’ cause of death revealed

Mike Batayeh from ‘Breaking Bad’s’ cause of death revealed
Jennifer Lawrence shines in black gown at ‘No Hard Feelings’ premiere

Jennifer Lawrence shines in black gown at ‘No Hard Feelings’ premiere
Jeremy Renner shares a tranquil break after eventful weekend

Jeremy Renner shares a tranquil break after eventful weekend
Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones in highly anticipated 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones in highly anticipated 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
Pat Sajak bids adieu to 'Wheel of Fortune' after 41 years

Pat Sajak bids adieu to 'Wheel of Fortune' after 41 years
Tenoch Huerta to challenge sexual assault allegations by María Elena Ríos

Tenoch Huerta to challenge sexual assault allegations by María Elena Ríos
Director Kevin Smith confirms existence of 'Batman Forever' Schumacher cut

Director Kevin Smith confirms existence of 'Batman Forever' Schumacher cut
Jon Hamm proudly declares himself a Bravo stan

Jon Hamm proudly declares himself a Bravo stan