 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones in highly anticipated 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones in highly anticipated Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Harrison Ford, the iconic actor known for his portrayal of Indiana Jones, is preparing to don the fedora and whip one last time in the upcoming film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, set to be released on June 30. 

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE for this week's cover story, Ford reflects on his journey to becoming a Hollywood legend and expresses his gratitude for the support he has received from fans throughout his remarkable career.

Contrary to popular belief, Ford never aspired to be a superstar or even famous. "I never thought that I would be a leading man," he confesses. His initial goal was simply to make a living as an actor without having to rely on additional side jobs. "I thought I would be lucky to have a character part on a regular TV show," he admits. However, fate had bigger plans for him. Over the course of an unparalleled five-decade career, the dry-witted actor from Chicago has carried some of the most successful film franchises, including Star Wars and Indiana Jones, which collectively grossed nearly $10 billion worldwide.

Despite turning 81 in July, Ford's passion for his craft remains undiminished. "I probably enjoy making movies more now than I ever did," he reveals. While he acknowledges that age takes its toll, as evident from his recent shoulder injury during the filming of Indiana Jones, he has no desire to turn back the hands of time. "I don't want to be young again," Ford asserts. 

Married to actress Calista Flockhart since 2010 and a father of five, he embraces the joys of growing older. "You are certainly physically diminished by age, but there are wonderful things about age—richness of experience, the full weight of all the time you've been spending getting to being old—and there's a certain ease in it for me."

Known for his modesty and a preference for focusing on his work rather than the trappings of fame, Ford has always aimed to be an actor above all else. "No one ever believes this, but I never wanted to be rich and famous," he confesses. "I just wanted to be an actor."

These days, Ford finds himself busier than ever. He made his foray into television this year with two successful shows: Shrinking on Apple TV+ and the Yellowstone prequel, 1923, on Paramount+. Additionally, he recently completed his first venture into the Marvel universe with the film Captain America: Brave New World. Reflecting on the experience, he remarks, "I saw a lot of great actors having fun, so I thought, 'Hey, I want some of this!'"

However, perhaps the most sentimental role for Ford, at least in the eyes of his fans, is reprising the swashbuckling Indiana Jones. "I wanted to see him rally for one last adventure," he shares. At the film's world premiere at Cannes, Ford was honored with a Palme d'Or for lifetime achievement and received an overwhelmingly positive response. He humbly recalls the moment, saying, "I was just trying to keep myself composed. There was very generous applause from the crowd, and it was positive and humbling and nice."

In light of that moment and the continuous support he has received from his fans throughout his thriving career, Ford expresses his heartfelt gratitude. "I am very gratified that I still have the opportunities that I have to work, and I owe that to the audience."

More From Entertainment:

Jeremy Renner shares a tranquil break after eventful weekend

Jeremy Renner shares a tranquil break after eventful weekend
Pat Sajak bids adieu to 'Wheel of Fortune' after 41 years

Pat Sajak bids adieu to 'Wheel of Fortune' after 41 years
Tenoch Huerta to challenge sexual assault allegations by María Elena Ríos

Tenoch Huerta to challenge sexual assault allegations by María Elena Ríos
Director Kevin Smith confirms existence of 'Batman Forever' Schumacher cut

Director Kevin Smith confirms existence of 'Batman Forever' Schumacher cut
Jon Hamm proudly declares himself a Bravo stan

Jon Hamm proudly declares himself a Bravo stan
Leigh-Ann Pinnock discusses experience in Little Mix “I was so undervalued”

Leigh-Ann Pinnock discusses experience in Little Mix “I was so undervalued”
Paul McCartney harnesses AI to release last Beatles song featuring John Lennon

Paul McCartney harnesses AI to release last Beatles song featuring John Lennon
Elliot Page collaborates with director Dominic Savage in 'Close to You'

Elliot Page collaborates with director Dominic Savage in 'Close to You'
Graham Norton speaks out about his husband Jonathan McLeod

Graham Norton speaks out about his husband Jonathan McLeod

Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming renewed for another season

Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming renewed for another season
Steven Yeun and Pedro Pascal discuss real-life road rage encounters

Steven Yeun and Pedro Pascal discuss real-life road rage encounters
Timothy Olyphant declares himself

Timothy Olyphant declares himself "too Old" for Marvel movies
Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult spotted filming for ‘The Order’ amid wildfire smoke

Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult spotted filming for ‘The Order’ amid wildfire smoke
Amy Schumer shares her Ozempic experience and its impact on her family

Amy Schumer shares her Ozempic experience and its impact on her family
Holly Willoughby talks about personal life after Phillip Schofield’s ‘This Morning’ exit

Holly Willoughby talks about personal life after Phillip Schofield’s ‘This Morning’ exit
Riley Keough moves to court over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate: Here’s why

Riley Keough moves to court over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate: Here’s why
Al Pacino steps out with ex Beverly D'Angelo amid Noor Alfallah pregnancy

Al Pacino steps out with ex Beverly D'Angelo amid Noor Alfallah pregnancy
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez new loved-up display called 'scripted, choreographed statement'

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez new loved-up display called 'scripted, choreographed statement'
Kristin Davis says not gonna ‘waste energy’ on Kim Cattrall’s drama after AJLT return

Kristin Davis says not gonna ‘waste energy’ on Kim Cattrall’s drama after AJLT return
Treat Williams: 'Everwood' star dies in road accident

Treat Williams: 'Everwood' star dies in road accident
America Ferrera, Margot Robbie dish on 'Barbie' movie sleepover

America Ferrera, Margot Robbie dish on 'Barbie' movie sleepover