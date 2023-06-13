Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones in highly anticipated 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

Harrison Ford, the iconic actor known for his portrayal of Indiana Jones, is preparing to don the fedora and whip one last time in the upcoming film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, set to be released on June 30.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE for this week's cover story, Ford reflects on his journey to becoming a Hollywood legend and expresses his gratitude for the support he has received from fans throughout his remarkable career.

Contrary to popular belief, Ford never aspired to be a superstar or even famous. "I never thought that I would be a leading man," he confesses. His initial goal was simply to make a living as an actor without having to rely on additional side jobs. "I thought I would be lucky to have a character part on a regular TV show," he admits. However, fate had bigger plans for him. Over the course of an unparalleled five-decade career, the dry-witted actor from Chicago has carried some of the most successful film franchises, including Star Wars and Indiana Jones, which collectively grossed nearly $10 billion worldwide.

Despite turning 81 in July, Ford's passion for his craft remains undiminished. "I probably enjoy making movies more now than I ever did," he reveals. While he acknowledges that age takes its toll, as evident from his recent shoulder injury during the filming of Indiana Jones, he has no desire to turn back the hands of time. "I don't want to be young again," Ford asserts.

Married to actress Calista Flockhart since 2010 and a father of five, he embraces the joys of growing older. "You are certainly physically diminished by age, but there are wonderful things about age—richness of experience, the full weight of all the time you've been spending getting to being old—and there's a certain ease in it for me."

Known for his modesty and a preference for focusing on his work rather than the trappings of fame, Ford has always aimed to be an actor above all else. "No one ever believes this, but I never wanted to be rich and famous," he confesses. "I just wanted to be an actor."

These days, Ford finds himself busier than ever. He made his foray into television this year with two successful shows: Shrinking on Apple TV+ and the Yellowstone prequel, 1923, on Paramount+. Additionally, he recently completed his first venture into the Marvel universe with the film Captain America: Brave New World. Reflecting on the experience, he remarks, "I saw a lot of great actors having fun, so I thought, 'Hey, I want some of this!'"

However, perhaps the most sentimental role for Ford, at least in the eyes of his fans, is reprising the swashbuckling Indiana Jones. "I wanted to see him rally for one last adventure," he shares. At the film's world premiere at Cannes, Ford was honored with a Palme d'Or for lifetime achievement and received an overwhelmingly positive response. He humbly recalls the moment, saying, "I was just trying to keep myself composed. There was very generous applause from the crowd, and it was positive and humbling and nice."

In light of that moment and the continuous support he has received from his fans throughout his thriving career, Ford expresses his heartfelt gratitude. "I am very gratified that I still have the opportunities that I have to work, and I owe that to the audience."