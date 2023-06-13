 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Leigh-Ann Pinnock discusses experience in Little Mix “I was so undervalued”

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

The English singer is now set to kick off her solo career with the track Don’t Say Love
The English singer is now set to kick off her solo career with the track 'Don’t Say Love'

Leigh-Ann Pinnock discusses how she was overlooked as a part of Little Mix, claiming it made her “frustrated, sad and angry.” The 31-year-old came to fame when the girl group was formed in the X-Factor in 2011.

However, she felt overlooked by their “predominately white” fandom as well as the pop industry. In a new interview with Vogue, she explained: “The pop industry is very white, we did have a predominately white fan base. It took me so long to understand why I was feeling so undervalued. I just blamed myself. My family would be like, ‘Oh, Leigh, you're getting the same money. It's fine’. I just couldn't accept that.”

The English singer is now set to kick off her solo career with the track Don’t Say Love which she released recently and helped her with channelling the “frustration, sadness and anger” that she experienced while in Little Mix.

“Don't Say Love is about wanting to be loved wholeheartedly, [like] the love that I have for myself. If it's not that, then I don't want it. That's a journey, getting there. Within the group and in my career, I really felt like a lot of the time I was overlooked and undervalued. I really wanted to get that emotion across in the video: frustration, sadness, anger,” she added. “I wanted to get that across in my first single, so I could just leave that girl and that feeling in the past.”

More From Entertainment:

Director Kevin Smith confirms existence of 'Batman Forever' Schumacher cut

Director Kevin Smith confirms existence of 'Batman Forever' Schumacher cut
Jon Hamm proudly declares himself a Bravo stan

Jon Hamm proudly declares himself a Bravo stan
Paul McCartney harnesses AI to release last Beatles song featuring John Lennon

Paul McCartney harnesses AI to release last Beatles song featuring John Lennon
Elliot Page collaborates with director Dominic Savage in 'Close to You'

Elliot Page collaborates with director Dominic Savage in 'Close to You'
Graham Norton speaks out about his husband Jonathan McLeod

Graham Norton speaks out about his husband Jonathan McLeod

Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming renewed for another season

Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming renewed for another season
Steven Yeun and Pedro Pascal discuss real-life road rage encounters

Steven Yeun and Pedro Pascal discuss real-life road rage encounters
Timothy Olyphant declares himself

Timothy Olyphant declares himself "too Old" for Marvel movies
Amy Schumer shares her Ozempic experience and its impact on her family

Amy Schumer shares her Ozempic experience and its impact on her family
Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult spotted filming for ‘The Order’ amid wildfire smoke

Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult spotted filming for ‘The Order’ amid wildfire smoke
Holly Willoughby talks about personal life after Phillip Schofield’s ‘This Morning’ exit

Holly Willoughby talks about personal life after Phillip Schofield’s ‘This Morning’ exit
Riley Keough moves to court over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate: Here’s why

Riley Keough moves to court over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate: Here’s why
Al Pacino steps out with ex Beverly D'Angelo amid Noor Alfallah pregnancy

Al Pacino steps out with ex Beverly D'Angelo amid Noor Alfallah pregnancy
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez new loved-up display called 'scripted, choreographed statement'

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez new loved-up display called 'scripted, choreographed statement'
Treat Williams: 'Everwood' star dies in road accident

Treat Williams: 'Everwood' star dies in road accident
America Ferrera, Margot Robbie dish on 'Barbie' movie sleepover

America Ferrera, Margot Robbie dish on 'Barbie' movie sleepover
Mariah Carey to host celebration at Madison Square Garden marking anniversary of hip-hop

Mariah Carey to host celebration at Madison Square Garden marking anniversary of hip-hop
Jennifer Lawrence recalls being ‘bullied’ in middle school

Jennifer Lawrence recalls being ‘bullied’ in middle school
Wes Anderson stands by Bill Murray amid allegations

Wes Anderson stands by Bill Murray amid allegations
Pink shares wise words on preparing her kids for the world ‘we live in’

Pink shares wise words on preparing her kids for the world ‘we live in’
Bizarrap, Peso Pluma's 'Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55' soars to no.1 on Billboard

Bizarrap, Peso Pluma's 'Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55' soars to no.1 on Billboard