 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Amy Schumer jibes at Alec Baldwin and his wife’s ‘Spanish heritage’ in Netflix special

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Amy Schumer jibes at Alec Baldwin and his wife’s ‘Spanish heritage’ in Netflix special
Amy Schumer jibes at Alec Baldwin and his wife’s ‘Spanish heritage’ in Netflix special

Amy Schumer has recently joked about Alec Baldwin and the tragic Rust shooting in her new Netflix comedy special, Emergency Contact.

According to the Variety, the comedian took a dig at Baldwin’s wife Hilaria and her “Spanish heritage” in the show, which is going to debut on June 13.

“Hilaria from España is actually Hillary from Boston,” said Schumer. “This woman is in no way Spanish — her parents are not from Spain, no one in her life is from Spain.”

Schumer quipped, “I’m not trying to bully a sociopath — I have a point.”

The comedian opened up that the key to marriage is to “find someone who can stand you”.

Schumer stated, “So, here’s my point.”

“My point is that all evidence points to this woman, since she met her husband, has straight-up pretended to be from Spain, and her husband shot someone. Now stay with me, stay with me… my point is that neither of them give a (expletive),” explained the actress.

Meanwhile, Schumer also revealed that she wasn’t permitted to joke about the Rust shooting during the 2022 Oscars.

“I want to preface these Oscar jokes by saying that my lawyer said not to say these,” remarked the actress.

She jokingly added, “Don’t tell anybody and don’t get mad at me. ’Don’t Look Up’ is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun.”

More From Entertainment:

Tom Holland clarifies brief 'career pause' comments

Tom Holland clarifies brief 'career pause' comments
Peter Andre, Katie Price unite for their son Junior's 18th birthday

Peter Andre, Katie Price unite for their son Junior's 18th birthday
Amber Heard, Johnny Depp's fans draw battle lines on social media

Amber Heard, Johnny Depp's fans draw battle lines on social media
Keanu Reeves spills the beans on the making of John Wick 4

Keanu Reeves spills the beans on the making of John Wick 4
Kendall Jenner stuns in chic leather jacket for dinner in LA

Kendall Jenner stuns in chic leather jacket for dinner in LA
Harry Styles rocks casual Adidas co-ord ahead of Love on Tour show in London

Harry Styles rocks casual Adidas co-ord ahead of Love on Tour show in London
'Avatar' movies get new release dates

'Avatar' movies get new release dates

Bella Ramsey says they’re not ‘100 percent straight'

Bella Ramsey says they’re not ‘100 percent straight'
Elsa Pataky promotes 'Extraction 2' starring her favourite actor

Elsa Pataky promotes 'Extraction 2' starring her favourite actor

Elliot Page says he got stress-induced shingles while filming 'Inception'

Elliot Page says he got stress-induced shingles while filming 'Inception'
EXO’s Baekhyun seemingly throws shade at company SM Entertainment

EXO’s Baekhyun seemingly throws shade at company SM Entertainment
K-pop group Red Velvet’s Yeri reveals why she doesn’t want to act with her bandmates

K-pop group Red Velvet’s Yeri reveals why she doesn’t want to act with her bandmates
'Elemental' director feels pressure to deliver box office hit

'Elemental' director feels pressure to deliver box office hit

BTS’ Jin makes congratulatory post on their 10th anniversary

BTS’ Jin makes congratulatory post on their 10th anniversary
Amber Heard finally makes $1 million settlement payment to Johnny Depp

Amber Heard finally makes $1 million settlement payment to Johnny Depp
Mike Batayeh from ‘Breaking Bad’s’ cause of death revealed

Mike Batayeh from ‘Breaking Bad’s’ cause of death revealed
Jennifer Lawrence shines in black gown at ‘No Hard Feelings’ premiere

Jennifer Lawrence shines in black gown at ‘No Hard Feelings’ premiere
Jeremy Renner shares a tranquil break after eventful weekend

Jeremy Renner shares a tranquil break after eventful weekend
Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones in highly anticipated 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones in highly anticipated 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
Pat Sajak bids adieu to 'Wheel of Fortune' after 41 years

Pat Sajak bids adieu to 'Wheel of Fortune' after 41 years
Tenoch Huerta to challenge sexual assault allegations by María Elena Ríos

Tenoch Huerta to challenge sexual assault allegations by María Elena Ríos