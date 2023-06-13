 
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
King Charles III's precious childhood art up for auction

King Charles III's childhood drawings, featuring his mother Queen Elizabeth II and father Prince Phillip, are up for auction.

The 74-year-old monarch's touching childhood collections have been discovered after 40 years, now could fetch thousands at auction.

The crayon and pencil portraits depict of his "Mummy" and "Papa" were penned when the King was just five years old. 

The drawings show both parents in grand attire with the Queen rocking a striped dress with purple tiara, red earrings and one of her iconic handbags.

Prince Philip is sporting a smart dinner suit and bow tie and the poignant sketches are both inscribed ‘Mummy’ and ‘Papa’. They were produced by a young Charles around 1953-1955. 

The drawings are now expected to fetch between £5,000-£10,000 when they go under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers, in Etwall, Derbyshire, on June 16.

They are part of an ‘extraordinary’ royal memorabilia collection which includes ten early drawings by the King. It also includes royal letters, family photos, Christmas cards and a 1937 Buckingham Palace manuscript menu diary.

King Charles III drew pictures of his parents when he was very young – now these and other items from the royal family are going under the hammer. 

