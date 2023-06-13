 
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
EXO's Baekhyun seemingly throws shade at company SM Entertainment

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Fans soon took to social media to laugh at the small detail, claiming he did it because of the case
K-pop band EXO’s Baekhyun has been receiving attention for apparently throwing shade at his company SM Entertainment before their comeback in his latest Instagram post.

Baekhyun was one of the many idols who trained and debuted under SM Entertainment, however, he revealed not so long ago that he, Chen and Xiumin are suing the agency in order to terminate their contracts.

Despite the controversy, it was announced that all the members of the group would be participating in their highly anticipated comeback. They released their pre-release single Let Me In on June 12th which was a hit with fans because of its emotional sound and stunning visuals.

Soon after, their social media page revealed their comeback schedule through a poster which included all the details about what is to come. Like most idols, Baekhyun reposted the poster for his fans and they noticed that he had tilted the poster diagonally.

Although it was initially believed to be done for aesthetic purposes, they soon realized that the only thing missing from the poster was the logo of the agency SM Entertainment. Fans soon took to social media to laugh at the small detail, claiming the idol did it because of their ongoing case.

