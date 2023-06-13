 
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
Elsa Pataky promotes 'Extraction 2' starring her favourite actor

Elsa Pataky joined husband Chris Hemsworth to attend the premiere of “Extraction 2” in Berlin.

The sequel to Hemsworth's hit Netflix action film will release on June 16.

Taking to Instagram, Elsa shared multiple photos with the "Thor" actor and wrote, "Don’t miss Extraction2 with my favourite actor Chrishems Worth."

Chris Hemsworth’s wife looked stunning at the Berlin premiere of his latest Netflix film on Friday.

The Spanish actress and model  wowed in a simple, floor-length, satin off-white gown that she paired with a number of pieces of jewellery from Bulgari.

Directed by Sam Hargrave, the highly anticipated Netflix movie wrapped its production in April last year.

Extraction 2 started shooting in November 2021.

