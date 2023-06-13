Kate and William sent greetings to 'friend' Ivanka on her daughter's special day?

Majority of royal fans believe Prince William and Kate Middleton became friends with Ivanka Trump and her husband in Jordan.

William and Ivanka's conversation that took place at a royal wedding in Jordan recently made headlines.

The Prince of Wales and the daughter of former US president Donald Trump crossed paths during the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein's nuptials to Rajwa Al Saif in Amman.

William was was spotted chatting with Ivanka, with the royal's supporters claiming Meghan Markle wanted to be friends with Trump's daughter but she chose the Prince and Princess of Wales as her friends. It was claimed that Meghan had expressed her desire to meet Ivanka in her blog before her marriage to Prince Harry.

Ivanka attended the royal wedding with her husband, Jared Kushner.

In the pictures that emerged online, Kate Middleton was seen standing before her husband and Ivanka.

Ivanka Trump on Monday shared multiple pictures with her family and said "Jared and I celebrated our daughter Arabella’s Bat Mitzvah this past weekend."

The pictures of her father Donald Trump and her stepmother Melania Trump were also included in her Instagram post.

As hundreds of people took to social media to congratulate her on her daughter's special day, the Prince and Princess of Wales chose not to use the public platform to send their greetings.

It's is also not known whether the royal couple sent private message to Ivanka and Jared Kushner.