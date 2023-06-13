 
menu menu menu
Royals
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Americans think they had the best prince after Harry supports army veterans

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Americans think they had the best prince after Harry supports army veterans

Many Americans called said they had the best Prince after the Duke of Sussex joined US army veterans during the Defense Warrior Games Challenge. 

Prince Harry was praised  his absolute dedication to veterans and the armed forces in general as he attended the games in San Diego.

Hosted by the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, more than 200 wounded, ill, or injured warrior athletes competed in adaptive sports as part of their recovery journeys, highlighting their resiliency, dedication, and determination.

During his appearance, Harry expressed his desire to sit with Team Army member Master Sgt Michael Haley and his parents at sitting volleyball.

The participants thanked the Duke of Sussex for his efforts to help the US army's wounded, ill and injured service member.

A large number of Americans praised the younger son of King Charles for supporting the US army's efforts to help its injured service members.

The Duke is respected by a large number of Americans for his humanitarian work, although some British tabloids don't miss any opportunity to attack him for one reason or another.

It was Prince Harry's first public appearance since he returned to the US after recording his testimony in London High Court against publisher of a newspaper accused of phone hacking.

Harry's is settled in the US with his wife Meghan Makrle and two children after stepping down as working member of the royal family.

The Duke last month visited the UK to attend the coronation of his father King Charles but his wife stayed in California with the couple's children.

More From Royals:

Kate and William sent greetings to 'friend' Ivanka on her daughter's special day?

Kate and William sent greetings to 'friend' Ivanka on her daughter's special day?
King Charles III's precious childhood art up for auction

King Charles III's precious childhood art up for auction
Prince William takes big initiative to beat ongoing challenges

Prince William takes big initiative to beat ongoing challenges
Meghan and Harry's friend strikes lucrative deal

Meghan and Harry's friend strikes lucrative deal
Palace shares message to thank everyone for warm welcome to King Charles in Pickering

Palace shares message to thank everyone for warm welcome to King Charles in Pickering
Prince William and Prince Edward flaunt new roles given by King Charles

Prince William and Prince Edward flaunt new roles given by King Charles

Prince Harry likely to win historic privacy suit: legal expert

Prince Harry likely to win historic privacy suit: legal expert
Prince Harry’s ‘holy war’ to continue despite King Charles’ ‘frustration’

Prince Harry’s ‘holy war’ to continue despite King Charles’ ‘frustration’
Prince Harry and Prince William are ‘most definitely not alike in dignity’

Prince Harry and Prince William are ‘most definitely not alike in dignity’
Meghan Markle, Harry’s photographer ‘deeply saddened’ over cause of Tori Bowie’s death

Meghan Markle, Harry’s photographer ‘deeply saddened’ over cause of Tori Bowie’s death
Prince Andrew making a ‘mockery’ out of King Charles with latest move

Prince Andrew making a ‘mockery’ out of King Charles with latest move
Prince Harry makes first public appearance after giving witness statement

Prince Harry makes first public appearance after giving witness statement
Kate Middleton, Prince William react to Archie’s birth, throwback video goes viral video

Kate Middleton, Prince William react to Archie’s birth, throwback video goes viral
Sarah Ferguson comes out in support of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

Sarah Ferguson comes out in support of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?
King Charles makes history in Pickering

King Charles makes history in Pickering
Prince Andrew is busy 'repairing roofs', will not leave Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew is busy 'repairing roofs', will not leave Royal Lodge
Prince Harry 'free' from Royal Family 'mentality': 'Wrong can be righted'

Prince Harry 'free' from Royal Family 'mentality': 'Wrong can be righted'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'first royals' to not be invited to King parade

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'first royals' to not be invited to King parade
Friend says Prince Harry will continue his fight for 'free media'

Friend says Prince Harry will continue his fight for 'free media'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle find independence to carve out their own interests?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle find independence to carve out their own interests?
Meghan Markle, Harry avoid updating details of Spotify deal

Meghan Markle, Harry avoid updating details of Spotify deal