Kendall Jenner stuns in chic leather jacket for dinner in LA

Model Kendall Jenner was spotted rocking a casually chic outfit for dinner in LA

Kendall Jenner stepped out for dinner at Sushi Fumi in LA on Monday night, looking effortlessly stylish in a casual ensemble. The 27-year-old model chose to wear a chic brown leather jacket as she strutted along the pavement.

Adding to the ensemble, Kendall paired the jacket with high-waisted denim jeans and a black belt to accentuate her waist. She completed the look with a cropped white T-shirt and heeled leather boots, adding extra height to her already statuesque frame.

Kendall's dark tresses were styled sleek and straight, cascading over her shoulders, and her makeup was typically glamorous.

Rumors have been circulating that Kendall is dating Bad Bunny, who's real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, 29, although neither of them has publicly confirmed the relationship.

According to a source who spoke with People in May, the couple is reportedly getting more serious.

“They are very cute together. Kendall is happy,” the source revealed.

“He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill,” they added.

The insider also claimed that “it was a slow start,” to the relationship, “but they spend almost every day together now.”