 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Amber Heard, Johnny Depp's fans draw battle lines on social media

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Amber Heard, Johnny Depps fans draw battle lines on social media

The Taormina Film Festival gears up for its 69th edition in Sicily, Italy, the inclusion of Amber Heard's film has stirred up heated debates across the virtual landscape.

Heard, who has recently paid her ex Johnny Depp $1 million, prepares to make her comeback at the illustrious film festival with her latest movie "In The Fire."

Battle lines are drawn on social media by Heard and Depp's die-hard fans. A storm of controversy surrounds the festival's decision to showcase Heard's movie amidst ongoing disputes with her ex-husband.

Heard's return to the silver screen will mark her first public appearance since her highly publicized legal battles with the Pirates of The Caribbean star.

The festival decision to include the ex-couple's movies has ignited a firestorm as Depp's fans argue that the festival is dissing the acclaimed actor by featuring Heard's film, given the allegations and counter-allegations between the former couple.

Fans of both the stars exchange barbs, amplifying their conflicting views. Those supporting Heard's inclusion emphasize the need to stand with survivors, rallying for Hollywood to take a unified stance against abuse. Meanwhile, Depp's loyal followers accuse the festival of endorsing an alleged "liar" and "manipulator".

The clash between Depp's and Heard's fans highlights the ongoing discussions surrounding accountability, credibility, and support for survivors of abuse within the entertainment industry.

More From Entertainment:

Keanu Reeves spills the beans on the making of John Wick 4

Keanu Reeves spills the beans on the making of John Wick 4
Kendall Jenner stuns in chic leather jacket for dinner in LA

Kendall Jenner stuns in chic leather jacket for dinner in LA
Harry Styles rocks casual Adidas co-ord ahead of Love on Tour show in London

Harry Styles rocks casual Adidas co-ord ahead of Love on Tour show in London
'Avatar' movies get new release dates

'Avatar' movies get new release dates

Bella Ramsey says they’re not ‘100 percent straight'

Bella Ramsey says they’re not ‘100 percent straight'
Elsa Pataky promotes 'Extraction 2' starring her favourite actor

Elsa Pataky promotes 'Extraction 2' starring her favourite actor

Elliot Page says he got stress-induced shingles while filming 'Inception'

Elliot Page says he got stress-induced shingles while filming 'Inception'
EXO’s Baekhyun seemingly throws shade at company SM Entertainment

EXO’s Baekhyun seemingly throws shade at company SM Entertainment
K-pop group Red Velvet’s Yeri reveals why she doesn’t want to act with her bandmates

K-pop group Red Velvet’s Yeri reveals why she doesn’t want to act with her bandmates
'Elemental' director feels pressure to deliver box office hit

'Elemental' director feels pressure to deliver box office hit

BTS’ Jin makes congratulatory post on their 10th anniversary

BTS’ Jin makes congratulatory post on their 10th anniversary
Amber Heard finally makes $1 million settlement payment to Johnny Depp

Amber Heard finally makes $1 million settlement payment to Johnny Depp
Mike Batayeh from ‘Breaking Bad’s’ cause of death revealed

Mike Batayeh from ‘Breaking Bad’s’ cause of death revealed
Jennifer Lawrence shines in black gown at ‘No Hard Feelings’ premiere

Jennifer Lawrence shines in black gown at ‘No Hard Feelings’ premiere
Jeremy Renner shares a tranquil break after eventful weekend

Jeremy Renner shares a tranquil break after eventful weekend
Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones in highly anticipated 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones in highly anticipated 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
Pat Sajak bids adieu to 'Wheel of Fortune' after 41 years

Pat Sajak bids adieu to 'Wheel of Fortune' after 41 years
Tenoch Huerta to challenge sexual assault allegations by María Elena Ríos

Tenoch Huerta to challenge sexual assault allegations by María Elena Ríos
Director Kevin Smith confirms existence of 'Batman Forever' Schumacher cut

Director Kevin Smith confirms existence of 'Batman Forever' Schumacher cut
Jon Hamm proudly declares himself a Bravo stan

Jon Hamm proudly declares himself a Bravo stan
Leigh-Ann Pinnock discusses experience in Little Mix “I was so undervalued”

Leigh-Ann Pinnock discusses experience in Little Mix “I was so undervalued”