Nine injured in shooting after Denver Nuggets' NBA finals victory

Following the Denver Nuggets' first-ever NBA championship win, nine people were injured in a mass shooting during the celebratory gathering. Gunfire broke out as fans were rejoicing, leaving three individuals in critical condition and the rest with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred on Market Street, near Ball Arena, where the Nuggets had just defeated the Miami Heat with a score of 94-89.

Authorities have confirmed that a suspect has been apprehended and that an altercation involving multiple individuals likely led to the exchange of gunfire. The shooting took place approximately three and a half hours after the conclusion of the game when the crowd had dispersed, leaving only a smaller number of people in the vicinity.

Earlier footage captured the vibrant scene of thousands of fans flooding the streets and setting off fireworks to commemorate the Nuggets' historic victory. However, the joyous atmosphere quickly turned tragic as gunshots shattered the celebration.

This incident in Denver marks the 291st mass shooting in the United States this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive. Their definition of a mass shooting includes incidents where four or more individuals are either killed or injured, encompassing both residential and public locations.

The authorities continue to investigate the shooting, aiming to determine the motives behind the altercation and identify any additional individuals involved. The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the persistent issue of gun violence in the country, emphasising the need for further efforts to address and prevent such tragedies.