world
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
Fatal attack shakes Nottingham: Three dead, suspect arrested

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

A police officer stands by a cordon on Market Street, after a string of incidents that left at least three people dead.-AFP
A tragic incident unfolded in the heart of Nottingham as three individuals lost their lives in a rampage on Tuesday. Local authorities have confirmed that among the victims were two students. Nottinghamshire Police have apprehended a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder in connection with the attack.

The sequence of events began when the police received reports early Tuesday morning about an incident near the city centre, specifically on Ilkeston Road. Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered the lifeless bodies of two individuals, both aged 19. The University of Nottingham later released a statement, expressing shock and devastation, confirming that two of its students had tragically lost their lives. They offered their condolences to those affected, their families, and friends.

Subsequently, the authorities were summoned to another distressing scene on Milton Street, where a van had intentionally targeted three pedestrians in an attempt to run them over. The victims were immediately rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention. Regrettably, a man in his 50s was also found deceased on Magdala Road.

The police have declared that all three incidents are interconnected, forming what they refer to as a "city attack." Lynn Haggitt, an eyewitness who observed the incident during her morning commute, shared her harrowing experience. She recounted witnessing a white van forcefully collide with two individuals, resulting in one being thrown into the air and the other hitting the curb. 

The impact was accompanied by a deafening bang that continues to haunt her. Chief Constable Kate Meynell provided an update, informing the press that the suspect had allegedly stolen the van and intentionally targeted innocent members of the public. Police successfully intercepted the vehicle, arresting the suspect on charges of murder after deploying a Taser.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his condolences to the victims, emphasising his sympathy for the injured and the families who have lost their loved ones. French President Emmanuel Macron also conveyed his support, expressing solidarity with the victims, the injured, and their families.

The local community is grappling with shock in the aftermath of the events, as expressed by UK lawmaker Robert Jenrick. The sentiments were echoed by another lawmaker, Alex Norris, who conveyed his deep sadness and offered thoughts and prayers for all those affected.

