entertainment
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
Ryan Gosling's Ken was ignored for 'Barbie', reveals designer

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Nobody cares about Ken
'Nobody cares about Ken'

Barbie costume designer Jacqueline Durran revealed Ryan Gosling's Ken costumes were ignored for Margot Robbie-starring Barbie's suits, as the latter was the main character.

During an interview with British Vogue, the designer said, "No one cares about Ken, everybody just wants to play with Barbie. He matches Barbie and changes too but he has very, very, many less option."

The British designer explained Ken's main role in the movie was to be "beach", with mostly retro sportswear as the mainstay of his wardrobe.

"He is sporty. That's his main thing. We had buyers in America that went to dealers and imported it for us because we needed so much of it."

"Ken is kind of a subsidiary of Barbie. So Hot Skatin' Barbie is the influence on the rollerblading look in the real world, and Ken just has his own version," Durran said.

In other news, Barbie production designer Sarah Greenwood revealed the pink colour was used to the extent in Barbie production that it created a shortage in the world.

The designer revealed the shooting created a scarcity of the fluorescent shade of Rosco paint, according to Indiewire.

"The world ran out of pink," Greenwood revealed.

Starring Robbie and Gosling, Barbie will land in theatres on July 21.

