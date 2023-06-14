 
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
Prince Harry doppelganger believed 'career was over' after Megxit

Prince Harry's look-alike, Rhys Whittock, admits his business has boomed this year.

The actor reveals the Duke of Sussex memoir 'Spare' has made things easier and morel lucrative for him in the past few months.

Rhys said: “I was a bit concerned that it was my job over.

“But it became quickly apparent they’d remain in the media and public domain," he added after King Charles III's coronation.

“I knew I'd be fine as long as that’s the case - and arguably [Harry and Meghan are] more in the spotlight than ever before.”

Amid the success, Rhys desires to personally meet Prince Harry.

“I have always been a big fan of the royal family,” he said. "I'm one year older than Harry – I actually tell people he's MY lookalike because I got here first!

“I'm very fortunate to look like one of the most talked about men in the world," he continued.

Speaking about his opinion on Harry and Meghan, Rhys added: “I'm a big believer in there's no such thing as bad publicity – Harry and Meghan have seen good and bad the past few years.

