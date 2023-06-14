Queen Camilla makes guests 'awkward' after keeping friends on 'same level'

Queen Camilla seemingly broke off royal tradition at a recent public outing, making the guests uncomfortable

Her Majesty snubbed a key protocol at the Reading Room Literary Festival alongside husband, King Charles.

As Camilla arrived late at the venue due to unfavorable weather conditions, the Queen shocked individuals when she appeared to kiss the guests who bowed and curtseyed.

Speaking about the gesture, body language expert Judi James tells Express.co.uk: "Greeting rituals, especially royal ones, need an element of etiquette rules about them to avoid this kind of awkwardness.



"Presumably these actor/performer friends of Camilla have offered support and warmth in the past and she seems keen to keep relations at that same level.

"But now she is Queen there needs to be a proper decision about whether the rituals get an upgrade or not."

Ms James then added how Camilla wants to keep relationship with friends the same after becoming Queen.

She said: "Camilla’s body language here seems to suggest she would prefer no upgrading with her friends as she doesn’t seem to offer scope for the kind of bobbing curtseys or head-bows that are being performed.

"She also seems to want to do the kind of ‘closeness grading’ rituals she might have done before she became Queen, where friends get the informal cheek kiss and other people get a handshake.

"This is not really an option for a Queen though, as it leaves guests or hosts feeling awkward and it also seems to alienate anyone not in the 'inner circle'."

