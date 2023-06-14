 
Royals
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
King Charles decision to revive THIS royal tradition could be ‘risky’: report

The Trooping the Colour ceremony marks the official birthday of the British sovereign for over two centuries.

King Charles has decided to revive a tradition and take the salute from troops on horseback to mark his 75th birthday on Saturday.

He will become the first reigning British monarch in more than 30 years to take the salute from troops on horseback.

Charles late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was the last monarch to ride at the event in 1986, when she was 60, 15 years younger than him.

Now according to a report by Hello magazine, it might not be King’s wisest decision.

The report has dubbed King Charles decision to ride on horseback potentially ‘risky’ one at the age of 75 as temperatures are set to soar to around 26 degrees Celsius.

Also riding a horse is a strenuous activity and it is believed it could also intensify King Charles constant back pain after he was injured while playing polo years ago.  

