Royals
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

King Charles, Joe Biden meeting expected in July in UK

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

King Charles, Joe Biden meeting expected in July in UK
King Charles, Joe Biden meeting expected in July in UK

King Charles and US President Joe Biden are expected to meet in Britain for the first time after the former skipped the monarch’s coronation in May.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the US President is set to make a mini state visit to UK next month where he will meet King Charles.

Palace and White House are in talks for King Charles and Joe Biden’s formal meeting before the US President heads to Lithuania to attend Nato Summit on July 11.

Joe Biden did not attend the coronation of King Charles; instead, his wife, First Lady Jill Biden represented the US at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

In a statement at that time, the White House had said, "The President congratulated the King on his upcoming Coronation. The President also conveyed his desire to meet with the King in the United Kingdom at a future date."

