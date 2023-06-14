 
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
Anita Baker removes Babyface from Songstress Tour for personal safety

Anita Baker has cut off Babyface from her Songstress tour due to online bullying and threats from his fans
Anita Baker, the renowned soul and R&B singer recently announced that she will be proceeding with her Songstress tour without Babyface as a special guest. 

This choice was prompted by instances of online bullying, verbal abuse, and threats of violence against her by some of Babyface's fans.

In her statement, the 65-year-old Sweet Love singer emphasized that her choice to remove Babyface, who is 64, from the tour was primarily motivated by personal safety concerns. 

She expressed gratitude for the support and assured fans that appropriate refunds would be provided. Signing off with "Blessings ABXO," Baker made it clear that she will continue the tour as a solo artist.

Babyface, upon learning about Baker's decision, released a statement through Entertainment Weekly expressing his sadness. He acknowledged the unfortunate turn of events on social media and conveyed his love and respect for Anita. Despite his disappointment, he wished her the best for the remaining tour dates.

Representatives for Baker have not yet responded to requests for further comment on the matter.

The decision to remove Babyface from the Songstress tour came shortly after Baker publicly requested that he intervene and address his fans' criticisms. 

She specifically mentioned their dissatisfaction with her designating him as a special guest and supporting act, rather than a co-headliner. 

The Songstress tour, which commemorates the 40th anniversary of Baker's first solo album, began in February, and undeterred by the challenges she has faced, Baker will continue her Songstress tour throughout the year. 

Her next scheduled performance is set for June 30 in Chicago, and she remains determined to share her music and talent with her dedicated fans.

