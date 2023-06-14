Tom Cruise reaches out to 'The Flash' team to praise the film

Tom Cruise's endorsement boosted the confidence of Andy Muschietti, the director of 'The Flash'

Tom Cruise made sure to express his admiration for The Flash, as per the director of the new DCU film.

Director Andy Muschietti confirmed that the iconic star of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning reached out after watching an early version of the completed movie to offer his "praise" for the flick featuring Ezra Miller.

"[We gained] more confidence in our work because the movie was already finished when [Cruise] saw it. So, it provided a confidence boost, if anything," Muschietti told Games Radar.

Producer Barbara Muschietti added, "The industry can be quite cynical, so when you hear such kind words from people who have no personal agenda, it's really heartwarming. Tom Cruise called us and spoke for 15 minutes, praising Andy and the film. It feels great because we put a lot of effort into making these movies."

Sources revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in March 2023 that Cruise had reportedly seen the film in late February, following a meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

Andy Muschietti also disclosed that he reached out to Justice League director Zack Snyder to ensure that The Flash would pay homage to the DC cinematic universe that Snyder had established.

"I spoke to Zack, but it wasn't about technical or narrative aspects. I just wanted to connect and say 'Hi,'" Muschietti said. "We hadn't met before, and I wanted to assure him that we would respect the work he had done previously."

Muschietti continued, " 'Man of Steel' is obviously foundational to this movie because the arrival of Zod [Michael Shannon] on Earth is a significant twist in the story, something most DC fans are well aware of. It's one of the elements that shapes the narrative of this film."

During the premiere of The Flash, lead actor Ezra Miller expressed his gratitude to Snyder, as well as to DC Studios co-heads Peter Safran and James Gunn, for their understanding and support during Miller's personal struggles with mental health, multiple arrests, and allegations of assault and grooming.