Molly-Mae Hague on revealing clothes: 'doesn't have confidence’

Molly-Mae Hague is making a big claim regarding his lifestyle since giving birth.

Molly cut a casual figure as she indulged in some retail therapy during an outing on Tuesday.

The former Love Island star, 24, opted for a laid-back look for the day as she donned a black sleeveless top with white straps.

The influencer also wore a pair of white high-waisted trousers along with a pair of black sandals.

The social media star completed her look with a pair of black sunglasses and a light palette of makeup. It comes after Molly-Mae revealed that she 'doesn't have the confidence to wear a bikini' after giving birth.