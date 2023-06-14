 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Kevin Federline under fire as journalist maintains he accused Britney Spears of using meth

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Kevin Federline under fire as journalist maintains he accused Britney Spears of using meth
Kevin Federline under fire as journalist maintains he accused Britney Spears of using meth

Kevin Federline is under fire after journalist Daphne Barak reiterated that he, in fact, told her that his ex-wife Britney Spears uses meth.

In an article for Daily Mail and The Sun, Barak claimed that K-Fed allegedly told her that he “fears” the Toxic hitmaker is on “meth.”

“I’ve been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up. It’s terrifying. She is the mother of my boys,” his statement added.

However, after the article was published, the former backup dancer and father of Spears’ two sons, bashed the journalist for fabricating "lies" about him and his ex-wife.

But an insider has told Radar Online that there are “hours of video,” including “many exchanges in different scenes between Kevin and Daphne,” during which he accused Spears of using drugs from a 2022 film shoot at Federline’ Los Angeles home.

In his own statement, Federline accepted that he did allow Barak "into our home because we trusted them, but that trust was lost, and we severed ties back in March for many reasons we choose not to go into here."

Clapping back at his statement, Barak and her publication issued an statement doubling down on their claim that Federline accused Spears of using drugs.

"Daphne Barak has assured us that the quotes attributed to Kevin and the family are accurate and fairly reflect the interviews conducted in which Kevin told Daphne, her producer Erbil Gunasti and members of the film crew that Britney might be using crystal meth. He did so clearly and repeatedly,” their representative said.

"Kevin also made it clear to Daphne that he hoped someone would expose the situation as he saw it because that would be the way to get help for Britney,” the statement added. 

More From Entertainment:

Molly-Mae Hague on revealing clothes: ‘doesn't have confidence’

Molly-Mae Hague on revealing clothes: ‘doesn't have confidence’
Emilia Clarke shares excitement for Marvel debut at ‘Secret Invasion’ premiere

Emilia Clarke shares excitement for Marvel debut at ‘Secret Invasion’ premiere
Craig Revel Horwood on Phillip Schofield's scandal: 'having affair with secretary is more worst’

Craig Revel Horwood on Phillip Schofield's scandal: 'having affair with secretary is more worst’
Shakira rejects ex Gerard Pique plea to let sons attend his brother’s wedding

Shakira rejects ex Gerard Pique plea to let sons attend his brother’s wedding

Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup step out for PDA-filled outing after secret vows

Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup step out for PDA-filled outing after secret vows
Inside Kanye West's dream life with new wife Bianca Censori

Inside Kanye West's dream life with new wife Bianca Censori

Harrison Ford reveals he ‘never wanted to be rich and famous’

Harrison Ford reveals he ‘never wanted to be rich and famous’
Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley’s terms for Graceland estate laid bare

Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley’s terms for Graceland estate laid bare
Camila Cabello reportedly dating again after rekindled fling Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello reportedly dating again after rekindled fling Shawn Mendes

Jonnie Irwin ‘left with liver damage’ following treatment in Turkey

Jonnie Irwin ‘left with liver damage’ following treatment in Turkey
Luke Bryan slams haters attacking Katy Perry: ‘She’s just having fun!’

Luke Bryan slams haters attacking Katy Perry: ‘She’s just having fun!’
Shawn Mendes gets candid about his ‘struggles’ amid new song release

Shawn Mendes gets candid about his ‘struggles’ amid new song release
Jessica White opens up about heartbreaking split from ex Nick Cannon

Jessica White opens up about heartbreaking split from ex Nick Cannon
Margot Robbie attached a 'favour' to 'Barbie' joining

Margot Robbie attached a 'favour' to 'Barbie' joining
Drake fans in joy as new 'summer song' rates top

Drake fans in joy as new 'summer song' rates top
Eminem's daughter Alaina Marie Scott ties the knot with Matt Moeller

Eminem's daughter Alaina Marie Scott ties the knot with Matt Moeller
Chris Hemsworth cheers Ed Sheeran as he builds record

Chris Hemsworth cheers Ed Sheeran as he builds record
Arnold Schwarzenegger's ex-wife 'excused' herself from Netflix doc

Arnold Schwarzenegger's ex-wife 'excused' herself from Netflix doc
Disney thwarted 'Star Wars' first F-bomb in 'Andor'

Disney thwarted 'Star Wars' first F-bomb in 'Andor'
Meryl Streep 'terrified' Emily Blunt in 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Meryl Streep 'terrified' Emily Blunt in 'The Devil Wears Prada'
Ryan Gosling's Ken was ignored for 'Barbie', reveals designer

Ryan Gosling's Ken was ignored for 'Barbie', reveals designer