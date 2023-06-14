Kevin Federline under fire as journalist maintains he accused Britney Spears of using meth

Kevin Federline is under fire after journalist Daphne Barak reiterated that he, in fact, told her that his ex-wife Britney Spears uses meth.

In an article for Daily Mail and The Sun, Barak claimed that K-Fed allegedly told her that he “fears” the Toxic hitmaker is on “meth.”

“I’ve been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up. It’s terrifying. She is the mother of my boys,” his statement added.

However, after the article was published, the former backup dancer and father of Spears’ two sons, bashed the journalist for fabricating "lies" about him and his ex-wife.

But an insider has told Radar Online that there are “hours of video,” including “many exchanges in different scenes between Kevin and Daphne,” during which he accused Spears of using drugs from a 2022 film shoot at Federline’ Los Angeles home.

In his own statement, Federline accepted that he did allow Barak "into our home because we trusted them, but that trust was lost, and we severed ties back in March for many reasons we choose not to go into here."

Clapping back at his statement, Barak and her publication issued an statement doubling down on their claim that Federline accused Spears of using drugs.

"Daphne Barak has assured us that the quotes attributed to Kevin and the family are accurate and fairly reflect the interviews conducted in which Kevin told Daphne, her producer Erbil Gunasti and members of the film crew that Britney might be using crystal meth. He did so clearly and repeatedly,” their representative said.

"Kevin also made it clear to Daphne that he hoped someone would expose the situation as he saw it because that would be the way to get help for Britney,” the statement added.