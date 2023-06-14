 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Emilia Clarke shares excitement for Marvel debut at ‘Secret Invasion’ premiere

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Emilia Clarke shares excitement for Marvel debut at ‘Secret Invasion’ premiere
Emilia Clarke shares excitement for Marvel debut at ‘Secret Invasion’ premiere 

Emilia Clarke stepped out on the premiere event of the Disney+ series on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023, held at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

The actress, 36, is the latest Game of Thrones alum to make her Marvel debut as she is set to appear in new series, Secret Invasion.

“It’s crazy. It’s big. I mean, it’s huge. This is huge. This, for a TV show, this is ridiculous,” Clarke said at the premiere while talking to Entertainment Tonight. “I’m here for it! I’m definitely here for it.”

When asked how she feels to be the latest GoT addition to the MCU since she is the ninth actor to make the switch, Clarke was surprised.

“Oh my God. I did not know that,” she shared. “That seems like a lot! That’s a lot of people.”

She then added with a laugh, “I’m trying to think of who the hell is in them now.”

The actress, who famously portrayed the role of Daenerys Targaryen in HBO’s fantasy drama series, will now be taking on the role of G’iah, a member of the shapeshifting alien race known as the Skrull.

Before her, many of her costars have made their Marvel debuts in different projects.

To name a few: Natalie Dormer portrayed Private Lorraine in Captain America: The First Avenger, Peter Dinklage portrayed Eitri in Avengers: Infinity War, Kit Harington played Dane Whitman in 2021’s Eternals, Richard Madden portrayed Ikaris in Eternals, Richard E. Grant played Classic Loki in Disney+ series Loki, and Hannah John-Kamen portrayed Ava Starr/Ghost in Ant-Man and the Wasp and will reprise her role in Thunderbolts.

More From Entertainment:

Molly-Mae Hague on revealing clothes: ‘doesn't have confidence’

Molly-Mae Hague on revealing clothes: ‘doesn't have confidence’
Kevin Federline under fire as journalist maintains he accused Britney Spears of using meth

Kevin Federline under fire as journalist maintains he accused Britney Spears of using meth
Craig Revel Horwood on Phillip Schofield's scandal: 'having affair with secretary is more worst’

Craig Revel Horwood on Phillip Schofield's scandal: 'having affair with secretary is more worst’
Shakira rejects ex Gerard Pique plea to let sons attend his brother’s wedding

Shakira rejects ex Gerard Pique plea to let sons attend his brother’s wedding

Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup step out for PDA-filled outing after secret vows

Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup step out for PDA-filled outing after secret vows
Inside Kanye West's dream life with new wife Bianca Censori

Inside Kanye West's dream life with new wife Bianca Censori

Harrison Ford reveals he ‘never wanted to be rich and famous’

Harrison Ford reveals he ‘never wanted to be rich and famous’
Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley’s terms for Graceland estate laid bare

Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley’s terms for Graceland estate laid bare
Camila Cabello reportedly dating again after rekindled fling Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello reportedly dating again after rekindled fling Shawn Mendes

Jonnie Irwin ‘left with liver damage’ following treatment in Turkey

Jonnie Irwin ‘left with liver damage’ following treatment in Turkey
Luke Bryan slams haters attacking Katy Perry: ‘She’s just having fun!’

Luke Bryan slams haters attacking Katy Perry: ‘She’s just having fun!’
Shawn Mendes gets candid about his ‘struggles’ amid new song release

Shawn Mendes gets candid about his ‘struggles’ amid new song release
Jessica White opens up about heartbreaking split from ex Nick Cannon

Jessica White opens up about heartbreaking split from ex Nick Cannon
Margot Robbie attached a 'favour' to 'Barbie' joining

Margot Robbie attached a 'favour' to 'Barbie' joining
Drake fans in joy as new 'summer song' rates top

Drake fans in joy as new 'summer song' rates top
Eminem's daughter Alaina Marie Scott ties the knot with Matt Moeller

Eminem's daughter Alaina Marie Scott ties the knot with Matt Moeller
Chris Hemsworth cheers Ed Sheeran as he builds record

Chris Hemsworth cheers Ed Sheeran as he builds record
Arnold Schwarzenegger's ex-wife 'excused' herself from Netflix doc

Arnold Schwarzenegger's ex-wife 'excused' herself from Netflix doc
Disney thwarted 'Star Wars' first F-bomb in 'Andor'

Disney thwarted 'Star Wars' first F-bomb in 'Andor'
Meryl Streep 'terrified' Emily Blunt in 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Meryl Streep 'terrified' Emily Blunt in 'The Devil Wears Prada'
Ryan Gosling's Ken was ignored for 'Barbie', reveals designer

Ryan Gosling's Ken was ignored for 'Barbie', reveals designer