 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Varun Sharma calls debut film 'Fukrey' as 'blessing' for him

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Varun Sharma plays Choocha in Fukrey
Varun Sharma plays Choocha in 'Fukrey'

Varun Sharma, who played the iconic character of Choocha in Fukrey, has admitted that his debut film was a blessing for him.

As the film completed its ten years, Varun shared his experience of working in the film and expressed his gratitude towards his much-acclaimed character.

The Dilwale actor stated: “It’s one of the biggest blessings for me to have debuted with a film like Fukrey and a character like Choocha.”

“The biggest challenge for any actor is to be accepted by the audience, and this film and my character gave me that acceptance among the audience and the film fraternity. So, it will always hold a special place in my heart.”

The 33-year-old actor remarked: “For me, as an actor, the kind of adulation and appreciation Choocha received from the audiences, is nothing short of an achievement. The love that I have today, and everything that I have received in the last 10 years, is because of Fukrey.”

"I’m glad I could showcase my talent in my debut film. So yes, it has given me a lot, and everything I have today is because of Choocha”, added Varun.

Besides sharing his experience, the Chhichhore actor recalled his happiness when he saw his face on the poster of Fukrey, reports Hindustan Times.

“I remember I called up my mother and told her about it and there was a moment of pin drop, following which she gave her blessings. That was the moment when I realised the true meaning of the phrase ‘silence speaks a lot”, revealed Varun.

Varun Sharma, after impressing audience in the previous two part of Fukrey, is now looking forward to the release of the third sequel with Pulkit Samrat and Pankaj Tripathi.

More From Showbiz:

Aamir Khan hosts 89th birthday of mother Zeenat Hussain: See pics

Aamir Khan hosts 89th birthday of mother Zeenat Hussain: See pics
'Fukrey' turns 10: Richa Chadha credits film for making her meet soulmate Ali Fazal

'Fukrey' turns 10: Richa Chadha credits film for making her meet soulmate Ali Fazal
Rhea Chakraborty pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on death anniversary

Rhea Chakraborty pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on death anniversary
Tamannaah Bhatia, BF Vijay Varma's new couple photo sets internet on fire

Tamannaah Bhatia, BF Vijay Varma's new couple photo sets internet on fire
Allu Arjun to inaugrate his brand new AAA cinema with Prabhas' 'Adipurush'

Allu Arjun to inaugrate his brand new AAA cinema with Prabhas' 'Adipurush'
Pankaj Tripathi confirms release date of 'Fukrey 3' through video: WATCH

Pankaj Tripathi confirms release date of 'Fukrey 3' through video: WATCH
Kiara Advani expresses gratitude on completion of 'nine years' in film world

Kiara Advani expresses gratitude on completion of 'nine years' in film world
Arshad Warsi on doing Munna Bhai MBBS: 'The last film I’ll do'

Arshad Warsi on doing Munna Bhai MBBS: 'The last film I’ll do'
Virat Kohli reminisces about Hrithik Roshan’s iconic 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' moves

Virat Kohli reminisces about Hrithik Roshan’s iconic 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' moves
Arshad Warsi says many ‘insecure’ leading men kicked him out of movies

Arshad Warsi says many ‘insecure’ leading men kicked him out of movies
Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif: Top five richest actress' of Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif: Top five richest actress' of Bollywood
Zeenat Aman recalls emptying her wallet for 'busker' in Italy once

Zeenat Aman recalls emptying her wallet for 'busker' in Italy once
Javed Akhtar had THIS objection in 'Mein Hoon Na' song 'Tumse Milke'

Javed Akhtar had THIS objection in 'Mein Hoon Na' song 'Tumse Milke'
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' to release directly on OTT

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' to release directly on OTT
Shah Rukh Khan writes supportive message for daughter on debut film 'The Archies'

Shah Rukh Khan writes supportive message for daughter on debut film 'The Archies'
Disha Patani turns 31: Alleged ex Tiger Shroff pens lovely birthday note

Disha Patani turns 31: Alleged ex Tiger Shroff pens lovely birthday note

'Fukrey 3' release delays because of Suhana Khan's 'The Archies'?

'Fukrey 3' release delays because of Suhana Khan's 'The Archies'?

Shah Rukh Khan talks about 'Dunki' and Rajkumar Hirani in 'Ask SRK' session

Shah Rukh Khan talks about 'Dunki' and Rajkumar Hirani in 'Ask SRK' session
Prabhu Deva embraces fatherhood at 50, welcomes baby girl with second wife

Prabhu Deva embraces fatherhood at 50, welcomes baby girl with second wife
Tamannaah Bhatia confesses romance with Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia confesses romance with Vijay Varma
Rashmika Mandanna lauds 'Never Have I Ever' viral video featuring 'Saami Saami'

Rashmika Mandanna lauds 'Never Have I Ever' viral video featuring 'Saami Saami'