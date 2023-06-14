 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Collision of black holes? Experts explain luminous cosmic burst

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

An artists drawing a black hole named Cygnus X-1. This black hole pulls matter from blue star beside it. — Nasa/File
An artist's drawing a black hole named Cygnus X-1. This black hole pulls matter from blue star beside it. — Nasa/File

A new study has attempted to answer a massive, luminous burst which was 100 times more radiant than our milky way in a galaxy named OJ287, located at a distance of five billion light years.

Scientists suggested this must have come from a system with two black holes.

The smaller one orbits, the larger one at around the speed of light. According to the study published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, their spiral dance was responsible for luminosity.

The scientists noted that the recorded burst, observed in February last year, occurred when the smaller black hole crashed into a disk of gas surrounding the larger black hole.

These discs — also called accretion discs — are common in black holes, particularly in the supermassive black holes that are present at the centre of the giant galaxies.

Their gravitational pull is so potent that they rip apart everything that comes into their event horizon.

This animation illustrates the activity surrounding a black hole. While the matter that has passed the black holes event horizon cant be seen, material swirling outside this threshold is accelerated to millions of degrees and radiates in X-rays. Nasa Solar System Exploration/File
This animation illustrates the activity surrounding a black hole. While the matter that has passed the black hole's event horizon can't be seen, material swirling outside this threshold is accelerated to millions of degrees and radiates in X-rays. Nasa Solar System Exploration/File

After falling into the large black hole, the smaller one swallows up some of the gas at the accreditation disc, which energises an explosive jet of radiation, ejecting from the smaller black hole.

The author Mauri Valtonen from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, in a statement: "According to the estimates, the flare occurred shortly after the smaller black hole had received a massive dose of new gas to swallow during its plunge."

Valtonen also added: "It is the swallowing process that leads to the sudden brightening of OJ287. It is thought that this process has empowered the jet which shoots out from the smaller black hole of OJ 287."

The event lasted for only a day.

"An event like this was predicted ten years ago, but has not been confirmed until now," Valtonen said.

A disk of hot gas swirls around a black hole in this illustration. The stream of gas stretching to the right is what remains of a star that was pulled apart by the black hole. — Nasa/File
A disk of hot gas swirls around a black hole in this illustration. The stream of gas stretching to the right is what remains of a star that was pulled apart by the black hole. — Nasa/File

He said: "It turns out that we have simply just had bad luck. Nobody observed OJ287 exactly on those nights when it did its one-night stunt."

The black holes are "so close to each other in the sky that one cannot see them separately, they merge to a single point in our telescopes," Valtonen noted.

Co-author of the study Achamveedu Gopakumar from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, said: "The total number of predicted flares now number 26, and nearly all of them have been observed.”

The study remarked that such explosions would continue to occur as the smaller black holes orbit the bigger ones, though they'll be irregular because the 12-year orbit is oblong. 

More From Sci-Tech:

Elon Musk thinks exoplanets are just 'next door'

Elon Musk thinks exoplanets are just 'next door'
Extreme weather in Europe claims 195,000 lives since 1980

Extreme weather in Europe claims 195,000 lives since 1980
Ancient fossils in Laos cave reveal early human presence in Asia

Ancient fossils in Laos cave reveal early human presence in Asia
Meta's chief scientist declares generative AI obsolete

Meta's chief scientist declares generative AI obsolete
Study shows flight turbulence increasing due to global warming

Study shows flight turbulence increasing due to global warming
You can now edit WhatsApp messages within 15 minutes

You can now edit WhatsApp messages within 15 minutes

As a flower blooms on International Space Station, Nasa sees 'food for astronauts'

As a flower blooms on International Space Station, Nasa sees 'food for astronauts'
White dwarf star turning into diamond just 104 light-years away

White dwarf star turning into diamond just 104 light-years away
Elon Musk’s SpaceX hires 14-year-old software prodigy Kairan Quazi

Elon Musk’s SpaceX hires 14-year-old software prodigy Kairan Quazi
Google Cloud features Pakistan consultancy firm

Google Cloud features Pakistan consultancy firm
Twitter's new CEO stresses commitment to free speech in her first thread

Twitter's new CEO stresses commitment to free speech in her first thread
Moon causing earthquakes? Experts are amazed by its power

Moon causing earthquakes? Experts are amazed by its power
Nasa scientist hopeful of finding life on moon

Nasa scientist hopeful of finding life on moon
Reddit blackout: What is the reason?

Reddit blackout: What is the reason?
WhatsApp's newest update 'channel notifier' to be introduced soon

WhatsApp's newest update 'channel notifier' to be introduced soon
'ANDI' can feel heat: Scientists bring out a breathing, sweating manikin

'ANDI' can feel heat: Scientists bring out a breathing, sweating manikin
Final countdown? Celebrity supergiant star Betelgeuse in its last flicker

Final countdown? Celebrity supergiant star Betelgeuse in its last flicker
JWST catches rare glimpses of nascent galaxies from ancient universe

JWST catches rare glimpses of nascent galaxies from ancient universe
What's new fun feature on WhatsApp?

What's new fun feature on WhatsApp?
Twitter to compensate verified creators for ad replies, says Musk

Twitter to compensate verified creators for ad replies, says Musk
Liquid metal helps turn common items to smart gadgets

Liquid metal helps turn common items to smart gadgets