Royal family warned of revelation in Prince Harry’s possible second book

Prince Harry may have revealed some shocking secrets of the royal family in his memoir, Spare, but given his recent moves, he may even bring out a part two.

According to Daniela Elser, the newly crowned monarch, King Charles is seemingly ‘paying a high price’ for taking away Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s His/Her Royal Highness titles.

Writing in her column for news.com.au, Elser claimed that after the Duke of Sussex became the first most senior member of the royal family in 100 years to testify in court, has been making headlines after headlines.

“It was another headline-making first after so many headline-making firsts I have genuinely lost track of all of them,” she described.

Elser explained that since Harry has been emboldened to take on these battles after he stepped down from his royal duties. And now, since he doesn’t have the pressure, he is not holding back in revealing secrets.

“Given Spare and his three major cases against UK publishers (among other lawsuits), the duke is clearly willing to wage battle on numerous fronts and to pursue the course that he believes is right and just,” Elser stated.

“Would anyone be surprised if Harry has been practising that most famous of lines from Julius Caesar – ‘Cry ‘Havoc!’ and let slip the dogs of war’ – in front of the mirror of late?,” she quipped.

She added, that Harry is “intent on fighting his various fights until the cheques for his slick London lawyers start to bounce.”

Apart from his testimony last week, Harry has “penned tens of thousands of words via his three witness statements, already revealing that his brother Prince William privately settled with NGN in 2020, receiving a ‘very large sum of money,’ and claimed that Charles had intervened when the late Queen had decided to pursue legal action.”

Elser went on to warn that Harry may still have a lot to say, “Beware the ides of book two, I say.”

She surmised that given Prince Harry’s latest moves, “threats of being left in the third row for some church service down the track” isn’t exactly going to “bring him into line.”