 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

'Fukrey' turns 10: Richa Chadha credits film for making her meet soulmate Ali Fazal

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Fukrey is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba
'Fukrey' is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba

Film Fukrey has completed its ten years; on this special occasion, Richa Chadha posted a special IG post giving credit to the film for making her meet her soulmate, Ali Fazal.

Chadha shared a memorable video on her Instagram featuring pictures of behind the scenes of the film.

The actress played the evergreen character of Bholi Punjaban in the film. The role she played was portrayed by her in the most beautiful manner. It paved way for such characters for women in the comedy genre in the Hindi cinema.

Fukrey became a source for her of meeting husband, Fazal. The duo became good friends on the sets in 2013. Later, the friendship grew stronger and converted into a romantic love story.

Amid Fukrey’s 10-year anniversary, the Masaan actress expressed her feelings over the same. She added: “It's incredible to believe that it has already been 10 years since Fukrey was released. This film has been a game-changer for me in so many ways.”

“Not only did it give me the opportunity to portray a character like Bholi Punjaban, which has become an iconic role in my career, but it also introduced me to the love of my life, Ali. Fukrey will forever hold a special place in my heart.”

At present, the makers are now gearing up to bring out Fukrey 3 for the diehard fans of the franchise, reports Pinkvilla.

More From Showbiz:

Varun Sharma calls debut film 'Fukrey' as 'blessing' for him

Varun Sharma calls debut film 'Fukrey' as 'blessing' for him
Aamir Khan hosts 89th birthday of mother Zeenat Hussain: See pics

Aamir Khan hosts 89th birthday of mother Zeenat Hussain: See pics
Rhea Chakraborty pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on death anniversary

Rhea Chakraborty pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on death anniversary
Tamannaah Bhatia, BF Vijay Varma's new couple photo sets internet on fire

Tamannaah Bhatia, BF Vijay Varma's new couple photo sets internet on fire
Allu Arjun to inaugrate his brand new AAA cinema with Prabhas' 'Adipurush'

Allu Arjun to inaugrate his brand new AAA cinema with Prabhas' 'Adipurush'
Pankaj Tripathi confirms release date of 'Fukrey 3' through video: WATCH

Pankaj Tripathi confirms release date of 'Fukrey 3' through video: WATCH
Kiara Advani expresses gratitude on completion of 'nine years' in film world

Kiara Advani expresses gratitude on completion of 'nine years' in film world
Arshad Warsi on doing Munna Bhai MBBS: 'The last film I’ll do'

Arshad Warsi on doing Munna Bhai MBBS: 'The last film I’ll do'
Virat Kohli reminisces about Hrithik Roshan’s iconic 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' moves

Virat Kohli reminisces about Hrithik Roshan’s iconic 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' moves
Arshad Warsi says many ‘insecure’ leading men kicked him out of movies

Arshad Warsi says many ‘insecure’ leading men kicked him out of movies
Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif: Top five richest actress' of Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif: Top five richest actress' of Bollywood
Zeenat Aman recalls emptying her wallet for 'busker' in Italy once

Zeenat Aman recalls emptying her wallet for 'busker' in Italy once
Javed Akhtar had THIS objection in 'Mein Hoon Na' song 'Tumse Milke'

Javed Akhtar had THIS objection in 'Mein Hoon Na' song 'Tumse Milke'
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' to release directly on OTT

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' to release directly on OTT
Shah Rukh Khan writes supportive message for daughter on debut film 'The Archies'

Shah Rukh Khan writes supportive message for daughter on debut film 'The Archies'
Disha Patani turns 31: Alleged ex Tiger Shroff pens lovely birthday note

Disha Patani turns 31: Alleged ex Tiger Shroff pens lovely birthday note

'Fukrey 3' release delays because of Suhana Khan's 'The Archies'?

'Fukrey 3' release delays because of Suhana Khan's 'The Archies'?

Shah Rukh Khan talks about 'Dunki' and Rajkumar Hirani in 'Ask SRK' session

Shah Rukh Khan talks about 'Dunki' and Rajkumar Hirani in 'Ask SRK' session
Prabhu Deva embraces fatherhood at 50, welcomes baby girl with second wife

Prabhu Deva embraces fatherhood at 50, welcomes baby girl with second wife
Tamannaah Bhatia confesses romance with Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia confesses romance with Vijay Varma
Rashmika Mandanna lauds 'Never Have I Ever' viral video featuring 'Saami Saami'

Rashmika Mandanna lauds 'Never Have I Ever' viral video featuring 'Saami Saami'