Aamir Khan hosts 89th birthday of mother Zeenat Hussain: See pics

Punjabi singer Pratibha Singh also attended the intimate birthday party

Aamir Khan, who has currently distanced himself from the film world for a while, spent a fun night with his family and friends on his mother Zeenat Hussain’s 89th birthday.

Khan hosted the party at his place, which was attended by his ex-wife Kiran Rao and daughter Ira Khan and others.

The 3 idiots star invited a special guest for the evening. He called upon a renowned melodious Punjabi singer Pratibha Singh Baghel to perform for the entire Khan family.

Pratibha enjoyed every bit of the party and shared a glimpse of the intimate birthday celebration on her Instagram. She dropped a bunch of pictures from a party that featured Khan, Rao and many others.

"So this evening looked like this at Aamir Khan’s place! Celebrated 89th birthday of Aamir ji’s mother. The kind of love, warmth & blessings we received is unmatched. Thank you so much @shankar.mahadevan sir for this recommendation. Forever grateful”, the singer wrote in the caption.

As per Pinkvilla, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor is having a blast while being on a break.



On the professional, Aamir Khan has temporarily taken a break from acting. But he will be producing a film soon by the name Champions.