 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Angelina Jolie’s letter to Brad Pitt reveals ‘painful decision’ to sell winery

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Angelina Jolie’s letter to Brad Pitt reveals ‘painful decision’ to sell winery
Angelina Jolie’s letter to Brad Pitt reveals ‘painful decision’ to sell winery 

As the battle wages on between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, a new Vanity Fair exposé revealed new details from the lawsuit which has gotten personal and ugly as it progresses.

Prior to the couple’s purchase of the property, Jolie’s business manager suggested a doomsday clause stipulating that, in the event that the pair ever split, each would have the right to buy the other’s share of Miraval, via Entertainment Tonight.

In a personal email that Jolie sent to Pitt on January 21st, 2021, she informed of her “painful decision, with a heavy heart” to sell her stake because it was a “business centred around alcohol.”

“Even now impossible to write this without crying,” Jolie wrote. “Above all, it is the place we brought the twins home to, and where we were married over a plaque in my mother’s memory. A place…where I thought I would grow old…. But it is also the place that marks the beginning of the end of our family.”

“Miraval for me died September 2016,” she continued, referring to the date of the alleged plane meltdown, “and everything I have seen in the years since has sadly confirmed that.”

Pitt was accused of “choking one of the children and struck another in the face” during an infamous cross-country private flight in 2016, as well as “pouring beer” on Jolie and their kids.

At the time, the couple rejected the idea. Now, as the relationship soured in past few years, Jolie ended up selling her shares of the property.

Pitt, 59, claimed in a new amendment that Jolie, 47, “deliberately kept him in the dark about the sale of her share of their family wine business to a Russian oligarch” after their breakup,” via People Magazine.

Furthermore, the Fight Club actor alleged that his ex-wife refused to sell him her half of the vineyard shares because was feeling “vindictive” since the custody ruling didn’t go her way.

However, Jolie refuted the claims. “The reality is that [he] refused to complete the Miraval sale with Jolie unless she agreed to being silenced about the abuse,” a friend of Jolie’s told Page Six.

More From Entertainment:

Kerry Katona on Holly Willoughby career: This Morning 'no longer’ working

Kerry Katona on Holly Willoughby career: This Morning 'no longer’ working
Blackpink’s Jennie suffers ‘deteriorating health’ conditions

Blackpink’s Jennie suffers ‘deteriorating health’ conditions
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson proudly talk about their roles as grandparents

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson proudly talk about their roles as grandparents
Taylor Swift's 'world has crumbled' since she parted ways with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift's 'world has crumbled' since she parted ways with Joe Alwyn
Demi Lovato reflects on gender identity, says she grew 'tired' of pronouns

Demi Lovato reflects on gender identity, says she grew 'tired' of pronouns
Jonnie Irwin seeks solace at hospice amid terminal cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin seeks solace at hospice amid terminal cancer battle
Charlie Puth opens up about his romance with Meghan Trainor

Charlie Puth opens up about his romance with Meghan Trainor
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck fighting over money amid ‘rocky and superficial’ marriage

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck fighting over money amid ‘rocky and superficial’ marriage
Anita Baker removes Babyface from Songstress Tour for personal safety

Anita Baker removes Babyface from Songstress Tour for personal safety
Al Pacino ‘worried’ amid ‘chaotic’ turn of events after Noor Alfallah pregnancy

Al Pacino ‘worried’ amid ‘chaotic’ turn of events after Noor Alfallah pregnancy

Molly-Mae Hague on revealing clothes: ‘doesn't have confidence’

Molly-Mae Hague on revealing clothes: ‘doesn't have confidence’
Emilia Clarke shares excitement for Marvel debut at ‘Secret Invasion’ premiere

Emilia Clarke shares excitement for Marvel debut at ‘Secret Invasion’ premiere
Kevin Federline under fire as journalist maintains he accused Britney Spears of using meth

Kevin Federline under fire as journalist maintains he accused Britney Spears of using meth
Eva Longoria explains why Desperate Housewives would be ‘cancelled’ today

Eva Longoria explains why Desperate Housewives would be ‘cancelled’ today
Craig Revel Horwood on Phillip Schofield's scandal: 'having affair with secretary is more worst’

Craig Revel Horwood on Phillip Schofield's scandal: 'having affair with secretary is more worst’
Shakira rejects ex Gerard Pique plea to let sons attend his brother’s wedding

Shakira rejects ex Gerard Pique plea to let sons attend his brother’s wedding

Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup step out for PDA-filled outing after secret vows

Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup step out for PDA-filled outing after secret vows
Inside Kanye West's dream life with new wife Bianca Censori

Inside Kanye West's dream life with new wife Bianca Censori

Harrison Ford reveals he ‘never wanted to be rich and famous’

Harrison Ford reveals he ‘never wanted to be rich and famous’
Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley’s terms for Graceland estate laid bare

Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley’s terms for Graceland estate laid bare
Camila Cabello reportedly dating again after rekindled fling Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello reportedly dating again after rekindled fling Shawn Mendes