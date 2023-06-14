Kelly Clarkson candidly dishes on feeling ‘limited’ in Brandon Blackstock marriage

Singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson has just bashed has ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in her most recent candid heart-to-heart.

She weighed in on the struggles she faced during an interview with Glennon Doyle on We Can Do Hard Things.

There, she opened up about the divorce and what led her to leave after ‘waiting for so long’.

Amidst this conversation, Clarkson was quoted saying, “My ego... [I thought,] 'I can do this. I can handle so much.'”

At times “My ego is, 'I can control my actions, I can control my reactions, I can do this and I can reach this person and I can get through.'” So “it becomes a little bit of your ego that gets in the way.”

But “If I'm being completely honest, we don't want to do what we saw done. I don't want my kids to be those kids at school.”

For those unversed Clarkson shares two children with her ex-husband, namely, daughter River Rose, 8½, with Blackstock.

The couple’s divorce was finalized back in 2020, after almost seven years of marriage.

During the course of her interview, Clarkson also added, “it's a little different — they grew up here and it's a very progressive city. But in the south, there was like two of us with divorced parents in our class. So it was very different.”

“Even when you come down to like, daddy-daughter dances and you don't have anyone show up. You have to think about all of those things and you play it out differently in your head too.”

“You try so hard and you think, 'I do not want to do that to her, I don't want to do that to him' — that you never start thinking about yourself. That's why sometimes to be selfish was important to me.”