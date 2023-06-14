Whoopi Goldberg wants to host Wheel of Fortune after Pat Sajak’s retirement

Whoopi Goldberg has recently revealed she wants to host next Wheel of Fortune after Pat Sajak announced his retirement after 41 seasons.



During the latest episode of The View, Goldberg opened up about her career move when co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “Another legendary game show host, Pat Sajak, just announced that he's going to be retiring from Wheel of Fortune at the end of next season.”

Griffin questioned Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings, “What's your reaction to the news? And any ideas on who should replace him?”

To this, the Sister Act actress interjected and replied, “I want that job! I think it'd be lots of fun.”

However, Joy Behar jokingly added she could step in for the tenured co-host Vanna White, too.

Meanwhile, Goldberg has game show hosting experience between 1998 and 2004 as the centre square on Hollywood Squares.

It is pertinent to mention that Sajak has not left Wheel of Fortune yet and will see through season 41, which will premiere in September.