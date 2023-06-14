 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Whoopi Goldberg wants to host Wheel of Fortune after Pat Sajak’s retirement

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Whoopi Goldberg wants to host Wheel of Fortune after Pat Sajak’s retirement
Whoopi Goldberg wants to host Wheel of Fortune after Pat Sajak’s retirement

Whoopi Goldberg has recently revealed she wants to host next Wheel of Fortune after Pat Sajak announced his retirement after 41 seasons.

During the latest episode of The View, Goldberg opened up about her career move when co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “Another legendary game show host, Pat Sajak, just announced that he's going to be retiring from Wheel of Fortune at the end of next season.”

Griffin questioned Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings, “What's your reaction to the news? And any ideas on who should replace him?”

To this, the Sister Act  actress interjected and replied, “I want that job! I think it'd be lots of fun.”

However, Joy Behar jokingly added she could step in for the tenured co-host Vanna White, too.

Meanwhile, Goldberg has game show hosting experience between 1998 and 2004 as the centre square on Hollywood Squares.

It is pertinent to mention that Sajak has not left Wheel of Fortune yet and will see through season 41, which will premiere in September.

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck talks about working with Ezra Miller in 'The Flash'

Ben Affleck talks about working with Ezra Miller in 'The Flash'
Kim Kardashian shares precious video with North ahead of her 10th birthday

Kim Kardashian shares precious video with North ahead of her 10th birthday
Out of touch? Brooklyn Beckham criticized for lavish cooking video

Out of touch? Brooklyn Beckham criticized for lavish cooking video
Molly-Mae Hague on accepting post-baby body: ‘need to be patient’

Molly-Mae Hague on accepting post-baby body: ‘need to be patient’
Kerry Katona on Holly Willoughby career: This Morning 'no longer’ working

Kerry Katona on Holly Willoughby career: This Morning 'no longer’ working
Blackpink’s Jennie suffers ‘deteriorating health’ conditions

Blackpink’s Jennie suffers ‘deteriorating health’ conditions
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson proudly talk about their roles as grandparents

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson proudly talk about their roles as grandparents
Taylor Swift's 'world has crumbled' since she parted ways with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift's 'world has crumbled' since she parted ways with Joe Alwyn
Angelina Jolie’s letter to Brad Pitt reveals ‘painful decision’ to sell winery

Angelina Jolie’s letter to Brad Pitt reveals ‘painful decision’ to sell winery

Demi Lovato reflects on gender identity, says she grew 'tired' of pronouns

Demi Lovato reflects on gender identity, says she grew 'tired' of pronouns
Jonnie Irwin seeks solace at hospice amid terminal cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin seeks solace at hospice amid terminal cancer battle
Charlie Puth opens up about his romance with Meghan Trainor

Charlie Puth opens up about his romance with Meghan Trainor
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck fighting over money amid ‘rocky and superficial’ marriage

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck fighting over money amid ‘rocky and superficial’ marriage
Anita Baker removes Babyface from Songstress Tour for personal safety

Anita Baker removes Babyface from Songstress Tour for personal safety
Salma Hayek addresses her fears over playing Black Mirror character

Salma Hayek addresses her fears over playing Black Mirror character
Al Pacino ‘worried’ amid ‘chaotic’ turn of events after Noor Alfallah pregnancy

Al Pacino ‘worried’ amid ‘chaotic’ turn of events after Noor Alfallah pregnancy

Molly-Mae Hague on revealing clothes: ‘doesn't have confidence’

Molly-Mae Hague on revealing clothes: ‘doesn't have confidence’
Emilia Clarke shares excitement for Marvel debut at ‘Secret Invasion’ premiere

Emilia Clarke shares excitement for Marvel debut at ‘Secret Invasion’ premiere
Kevin Federline under fire as journalist maintains he accused Britney Spears of using meth

Kevin Federline under fire as journalist maintains he accused Britney Spears of using meth
Eva Longoria explains why Desperate Housewives would be ‘cancelled’ today

Eva Longoria explains why Desperate Housewives would be ‘cancelled’ today
Craig Revel Horwood on Phillip Schofield's scandal: 'having affair with secretary is more worst’

Craig Revel Horwood on Phillip Schofield's scandal: 'having affair with secretary is more worst’