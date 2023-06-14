 
Royals
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
Prince Harry's 'paranoia and disdain for the media' is on 'fully display'

Prince Harry has just been bashed for behaving ‘uncomfortably’, with a certain level of ‘paranoia and disdain for the media’ has been on ‘fully display’.

These accusations and claims have been issued by British broadcaster and royal commentator Esther Krakue.

Her admissions were shared during her interview with Sky News Australia host Danica De Giorgio on Sunday night.

She started the chat off by saying, “Harry’s performance on the stand was actually quite weak I would say.”

“He really had to admit a lot of the underlying weaknesses in the case.”

Ms Krakue also went on address the tabloid stories and went on “to admit a lot of the sources that newspapers used to create stories about him were actually from other newspapers.”

“For example, when (Mr Green) was grilling him about some of the stories he claims were products of phone hacking he had to admit those stories had been published by other newspapers days prior.”

So in the end it was clear that “he didn’t have the comfort of being in Oprah’s living room.”

It also became clear that “he was being interviewed by a very seasoned barrister who made him look like a lot of the allegations were just based on pure speculation and Harry’s paranoia and disdain for the media.”

“People are shocked that he could be on stand (and) most people cannot believe this is being entertained by the court.”

So “There’s a certain level of delusion that I suspect was what drove Prince to do this.”

“Harry was trying to tug at the heart strings of the judge in this particular case but unfortunately that’s not how a court works.”

