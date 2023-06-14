'No Country for Old Men' author Cormac McCarthy passes away

Cormac McCarthy was known for his acclaimed novels, including The Road and No Country for Old Men

Acclaimed author Cormac McCarthy, winner of the Pulitzer Prize, has sadly passed away at the age of 89, leading to an outpouring of tributes from fellow authors and fans worldwide.

Confirming the sad news, McCarthy's publisher, Penguin Random House, stated that he had died of natural causes at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Nihar Malaviya, the CEO of Penguin Random House, remarked that McCarthy had "changed the course of literature" with his unwavering dedication and exploration of the power of the written word.

Mary Mount, the boss of McCarthy's UK publisher Picador, praised his extraordinary body of work and described him as a writer of great vision and beauty.

McCarthy was known for his acclaimed novels, including The Road and No Country for Old Men, both of which were adapted into successful films. Renowned author Stephen King hailed McCarthy as "maybe the greatest American novelist of my time."

Booker Prize-winner John Banville described his death as a "great loss" and praised McCarthy as a "giant figure" in literature, particularly highlighting his 1985 novel Blood Meridian as a masterpiece.

McCarthy's works often depicted violent tales set in the American frontier and post-apocalyptic worlds. Despite his literary success, McCarthy was known to be a private individual.