Oprah Winfrey suggests people should skip ‘mindless apology’

Oprah Winfrey has recently explained why people should stop with mindless apologies.



In a story for Oprah Daily, the talk show host said, “Are you one of those people who says ‘I’m sorry’ even when you haven’t done anything?” via TODAY.

“I want to ask you, why are you apologising? Why do you say sorry when you have absolutely no reason to apologise?” asked Winfrey.

The former talk show host explained that if the intention is “people pleasing”, the person gets pleased whereas the one apologising become “upset or resentful”.

Winfrey believed that women apologise more because of the society as they are being told to “make other people feel comfortable”.

“Remember this basic truth: You have the divine right to hold space in any conversation, in any room in this world, because you alone are enough,” stated the former host.

Winfrey added, “Be mindful about when to say ‘I’m sorry’, if you haven’t done anything wrong.”

“You’ll be fascinated at how that one change, which seems small, can begin to boost your confidence in a big way,” she concluded.