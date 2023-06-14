ITV denies 'blind eye' approach to Phillip Schofield scandal

ITV head says it is funding counseling for Phillip Schofield, who admitted feeling suicidal due to the controversy

ITV executives have refuted allegations of disregarding rumors regarding the relationship between former presenter Phillip Schofield and a younger colleague.

Schofield left This Morning and the network last month after confessing to lying about his affair with the man.

ITV CEO Dame Carolyn McCall and two other executives were called to answer questions about ITV's approach to safeguarding and complaint handling, and during their testimony before the House of Commons stated that the affair was "deeply inappropriate," but the network had no evidence until recently.

Dame Carolyn also expressed concern for Schofield's well-being during the hearing.

She mentioned that rumours about the relationship began circulating after Schofield publicly came out as gay on the show in February 2020, leading to heightened speculation on social media.

Dame Carolyn confirmed there was no gag order or non-disclosure agreement preventing the unidentified man from speaking out.

Schofield acknowledged that people might perceive an abuse of power but stated that it did not feel that way at the time.

In response to accusations of a toxic culture at This Morning, the executives stated they were deeply disappointed and did not recognise such claims.