 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Indian delegation thanks Pakistan for hosting sites of religious significance

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Samadhi Mandir of Param Pujya Acharya Shri Atmaramji Maharaj in Gujranwala. —Twitter/@PakinIndia/File
Samadhi Mandir of Param Pujya Acharya Shri Atmaramji Maharaj in Gujranwala. —Twitter/@PakinIndia/File

An Indian delegation comprising members of Jainism community on Wednesday thanked Pakistan for hosting several sites of religious significance for their faith.

Pakistan facilitates religious tourism to promote the message of peace, harmony and understandings among all religions. Under the vision, the Pakistan government hosts several sites of religious significance for the Jainism faith last month.

A group hailing from the religion visited the Samadhi Mandir of Param Pujya Acharya Shri Atmaramji Maharaj in Gujranwala and Charan Paduka of Atmaramji Maharaj Saheb at Lahore Museum, among others.

Earlier today, the group comprising members of the Jainism community led by Ashwini Jain called on Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires in New Delhi Salman Sharif and thanked the Pakistani government and the high commission for their support and hospitality extended during the visit of a group of Jain devotees to Pakistan in May, 2023.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jainism is one of the world's oldest religions, originating in India at least 2,500 years ago.

More From Pakistan:

Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Mass exodus as typhoon nears costal areas in Pakistan, India

Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Mass exodus as typhoon nears costal areas in Pakistan, India
Cyclone Biparjoy: Here are emergency numbers that you can reach out

Cyclone Biparjoy: Here are emergency numbers that you can reach out
In a first for KP, Justice Mussarat Hilali to be ‘elevated to Supreme Court’

In a first for KP, Justice Mussarat Hilali to be ‘elevated to Supreme Court’
Biparjoy to hit Sindh’s Keti Bandar ‘tomorrow at 11am’

Biparjoy to hit Sindh’s Keti Bandar ‘tomorrow at 11am’
Is Karachi airport closing due to Biparjoy?

Is Karachi airport closing due to Biparjoy?
Anchorpersons Sabir Shakir, Moeed Pirzada booked for May 9 vandalism

Anchorpersons Sabir Shakir, Moeed Pirzada booked for May 9 vandalism
PM Shehbaz departs for Baku as Islamabad eyes LNG cargoes

PM Shehbaz departs for Baku as Islamabad eyes LNG cargoes
Karachi weather update: Rain with thunder, dust-storm likely today

Karachi weather update: Rain with thunder, dust-storm likely today
Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London

Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London
PTI chief summoned in Toshakhana case tomorrow

PTI chief summoned in Toshakhana case tomorrow
Timeline: 130-year history of cyclones ravaging Pakistan

Timeline: 130-year history of cyclones ravaging Pakistan
'DHA in Karachi not at risk from high tides'

'DHA in Karachi not at risk from high tides'
Cyclone Biparjoy: Govt vows to ensure uninterrupted electric supply

Cyclone Biparjoy: Govt vows to ensure uninterrupted electric supply
Nadra chairman steps down over ‘charged political environment’

Nadra chairman steps down over ‘charged political environment’
Can Election Commission complete delimitation before October polls?

Can Election Commission complete delimitation before October polls?
PML-N does not need political alliance in upcoming general election, says Rana Sanaullah

PML-N does not need political alliance in upcoming general election, says Rana Sanaullah
Sindh govt cancels all exams amid cyclone Biparjoy

Sindh govt cancels all exams amid cyclone Biparjoy
Mass evacuations underway as cyclone Biparjoy inches closer to Sindh

Mass evacuations underway as cyclone Biparjoy inches closer to Sindh
Portuguese ambassador to Pakistan visits AKDN programmes in GB

Portuguese ambassador to Pakistan visits AKDN programmes in GB
Biparjoy: 'Mobile network could breakdown' amid heavy rains

Biparjoy: 'Mobile network could breakdown' amid heavy rains
Earthquake hits Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar

Earthquake hits Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar