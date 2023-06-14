Indian delegation thanks Pakistan for hosting sites of religious significance

Samadhi Mandir of Param Pujya Acharya Shri Atmaramji Maharaj in Gujranwala. —Twitter/@PakinIndia/File

An Indian delegation comprising members of Jainism community on Wednesday thanked Pakistan for hosting several sites of religious significance for their faith.

Pakistan facilitates religious tourism to promote the message of peace, harmony and understandings among all religions. Under the vision, the Pakistan government hosts several sites of religious significance for the Jainism faith last month.

A group hailing from the religion visited the Samadhi Mandir of Param Pujya Acharya Shri Atmaramji Maharaj in Gujranwala and Charan Paduka of Atmaramji Maharaj Saheb at Lahore Museum, among others.

Earlier today, the group comprising members of the Jainism community led by Ashwini Jain called on Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires in New Delhi Salman Sharif and thanked the Pakistani government and the high commission for their support and hospitality extended during the visit of a group of Jain devotees to Pakistan in May, 2023.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jainism is one of the world's oldest religions, originating in India at least 2,500 years ago.

