Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
Kim Kardashian shares precious video with North ahead of her 10th birthday

As her daughter North West approaches her 10th birthday, Kim Kardashian posted an endearing video featuring the two of them on her social media. 

The oldest child of Kim and her ex-husband Kanye West, North frequently appears alongside her mother in amusing TikTok videos. 

The most recent one features the mother-daughter couple lip-syncing to Stephen Sanchez's song Until I Found You while dancing in their extensive garden.

Clad in a casual black hoodie and sporting minimal makeup, 42-year-old Kim started the video. Her daughter North appeared in the frame soon after, lip-syncing the lyrics "I would never fall in love again until I found her" while pointing affectionately at her mother before giving her a warm embrace.

Mother-of-four Kim captioned the clip shared with their 16.1 million TikTok followers: "Two days until she's 10".

Although Kim and North are frequently seen on social media, it was reported in April that the young girl was interested in taking a break from posting.

Around the same time, their shared TikTok account briefly disappeared, prompting rumors that the famous family had deleted it. 

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, North was responsible for the decision to temporarily remove the account, which had amassed 15.5 million followers under the handle @kimandnorth. The source shared this information with TMZ.

Two years ago, the mother-daughter duo launched their joint account where they regularly shared their experiences.

