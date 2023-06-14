 
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
'Rust' crew accused of being 'hungover' while Alec Baldwin accidentally shot cinematographer

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, weapons supervisor on Rust where Alec Baldwin accidentally shot Halyna Hutchins, was accused of being hungover
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, weapons supervisor on 'Rust' where Alec Baldwin accidentally shot Halyna Hutchins, was accused of being 'hungover'

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the weapons supervisor present on the set of Rust  is now facing allegations that she was drunk or hungover during the filming, leading to negligence on set that resulted in the accidental fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by actor Alec Baldwin.

These accusations suggest that Gutierrez-Reed's potential state of being hungover may have contributed to the unfortunate incident when she loaded live ammunition into the revolver used by Baldwin.

Prosecutors raised these accusations on Friday in response to a motion filed by Gutierrez-Reed's lawyers seeking the dismissal of her involuntary manslaughter charge. 

They argued that Gutierrez-Reed exhibited a history of reckless behavior and emphasized the importance of holding her accountable.

Gutierrez-Reed's lawyer, Jason Bowles, criticized the prosecution for mishandling the case and resorting to character assassination. He stated that the weak nature of the case prompted the prosecution to abandon the pursuit of justice and the truth.

A preliminary hearing for Gutierrez-Reed is scheduled for August, during which a judge will determine whether there is sufficient probable cause to proceed charges. 

The tragic incident on the set of Rust occurred in October 2021 when Baldwin accidentally discharged a firearm pointed at Hutchins during a rehearsal on the New Mexico film set. 

Hutchins was killed, and the film's director, Joel Souza, was injured. Baldwin's initial involuntary manslaughter charge was dismissed in April due to new evidence and the need for further investigation.

